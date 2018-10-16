Keira Knightley Will Ban Several Disney Classics From Her Daughter Due To Her Feminist Values

Actress Keira Knightley interviewed with Ellen Degeneres on her show The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday. While talking about her promotion of Walt Disney Pictures’ upcoming movie The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, the Pirates of the Caribbean star revealed that she prohibits her daughter, 3-year-old Edie Knightley Righton, from watching certain Disney films, reported E! News.

Currently starring in the film Colette, a story about an author who defies gender norms during the 20th century, the actress is also a self-proclaimed feminist. She tells Degeneres that certain Disney movies do not uphold her feminist values and she doesn’t want Edie being exposed to them. One of the movies banned in the Knightley house is Cinderella, released in 1950, because it portrays Cinderella as dependent on a man to rescue her.

“She’s banned from watching Cinderella because she waits around for a rich guy to rescue her. Don’t! Rescue yourself. Obviously! And this is the one that I’m quite annoyed about because I really like the film, but Little Mermaid [is banned, too]. I mean, the songs are great, but do not give your voice up for a man. Hello! But the problem with The Little Mermaid is I love The Little Mermaid! That one’s a little tricky—but I’m keeping to it.”

There are some Disney movies, especially more recent releases, that are totally appropriate for Edie to watch, including Finding Dory, Frozen, and Moana. In response to hearing the approved list, Degeneres jokes, “There are some good ones, but mainly Dory.” The talk show host plays the voice of the forgetful and lovable fish, Dory, in Finding Nemo and its sequel Finding Dory.

The Pride & Prejudice actress goes on to talk about motherhood and her daughter’s desires to be a lion when she grows up.

“She wanted to be a dentist, I’m not sure why, she loves Peppa Pig and fell in love with a dentist episode. Now she wants to a be a lion, she roars very well!”

The proud mother adds that she would support her daughter regardless of what she does and who she becomes.

“Even if she wanted to be an actress, I’m going to support her in anything she wants to do.”

Knightley is starring in the upcoming film The Nutcracker and the Four Realms as the Sugar Plum Fairy. She spoke to Degeneres about her elaborate costume and “cotton candy hair,” commenting that her character was always covered in glitter.

“We shot it almost two years ago and I think I’ve still got glitter in my house. It’s impossible to get off. It’s a disaster, and I was covered in it for about four months while we were making the film. It’s a disaster. It is very definitely now in my contract that I won’t work with glitter. Absolutely not!”

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms premieres in theaters on November 2.