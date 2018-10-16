Lady Gaga Shows PDA With Fiance Christian Carino Amid ‘A Star Is Born’ Success

Lady Gaga took some time off from promoting her new hit movie A Star Is Born to snuggle up to her fiance Christian Carino this week.

According to an October 15 report by Daily Mail, Lady Gaga was spotted out and about in Malibu on Sunday with Christian Carino, and the pair looked happy as they went grocery shopping together.

The couple showed off some PDA as they held hands while strolling around and seemed to be relaxed after Gaga’s long hours promoting the new film, where she co-stars with Bradley Cooper.

Gaga wore a long-sleeved black sweater with flowing, wide-legged, white and gray pants. She paired the outfit with some black sneakers and carried a black leather handbag for the outing.

The singer wore her platinum blonde hair in a bun on top of her head, as her bangs framed her face. She sported white polish on her nails and added a necklace, large hoop earrings, and a pair of sunglasses to complete the look.

Meanwhile, her fiance donned a pair of black jeans, a black short-sleeved T-shirt, a watch, and some sunglasses, which were tucked away in the collar of his shirt. He carried bags of groceries from their shopping trip in one hand and held Gaga’s hand in the other.

The couple got engaged back in November after several months of dating. However, they’re not in a rush to walk down the aisle.

“They are very much in love. They haven’t set a wedding date yet. Christian isn’t in a rush, and Gaga is finishing her next album. Christian has children from his previous marriage and he wants to make sure they’re comfortable with anything that happens,” an insider previously told Us Weekly.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper have been promoting A Star Is Born for months. The pair has been all over the world to talk about the movie and have also dished on their on-screen chemistry.

Cooper, who also directed the film, says that while shooting the movie he “fell in love” with Gaga’s “face and eyes,” and also claimed that the pair bonded over their upbringing.

“I didn’t know you were Italian,” Cooper told Lady Gaga during one interview. “I remember when we first met, after 10 minutes we were eating homemade food that she cooked – I love to eat – and that was actually a huge bond that we both came from East Coast Italian-American families. So we had a real synchronicity on that level from our upbringing.”

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper can be seen in A Star is Born, which is currently playing in theaters.