Ariana Grande Returns Engagement Ring, Keeps Pet Pig After Pete Davidson Split

The fallout continues following the split of Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson which was announced on October 15. According to Inquisitr, rumor has it that Ariana has returned her stunning 3.03-carat engagement ring, but kept the couple’s pet pig and the star of her latest music video “Breathin” Piggie Smalls.

TMZ reported that sources close to the singer revealed that she has returned the stunning diamond ring set in platinum to Davidson, which he gave her back in June.

The ring was one-of-a-kind and made expressly for the Sweetener singer.

On the other hand, the couple’s pet pig has been kept by Grande, alleges TMZ.

The teacup pig, whom the couple adopted last month, was featured prominently on Grande’s Instagram as well as Davidson’s torso. He got a tattoo of the porker just weeks ago.

TMZ broke the story that the couple ended their engagement over the weekend. The site alleges that it the breaking point of the couple’s relationship was the death of her ex-lover Mac Miller.

Despite rumors that there were issues between Grande and Davidson, as she had admitted to having personal difficulties to her social media followers in the wake of Miller’s death, the couple maintained an affectionate relationship at the October 13 taping of Saturday Night Live, where Davidson is a featured performer.

TMZ reported that the couple’s PDA at the taping was the duo “holding on for dear life” to the relationship. Grande appeared at the show’s infamous 30 Rock home to support Davidson and the twosome allegedly acted quite unlike a couple who were on the verge of splitting up.

Sources close to the couple say there was no big fight or fallout between the show taping and their eventual split.

Neither Grande nor Davidson has formally commented on breaking off their engagement. Grande has since disabled comments on her Instagram page. Davidson has deleted his social media accounts since the news broke.

This is not the first time Ariana Grande has disabled the comments on her Instagram account; the first time was following the death of her ex, rapper Mac Miller.

Hours before the couple’s breakup was announced, Grande was a no-show at the F**k Cancer Gala at Warner Bros. Studios in L.A. where Braun’s wife Yael Cohen was receiving an award.

“Someone I’m very close to was supposed to come to sing for you today, and because of things that she’s going through, she couldn’t be here today,” Braun said of Grande, according to E!. “And while I was frustrated, being the manager, my wife, being who she always is, just looked at me and she goes, ‘She needs this time.'”