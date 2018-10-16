Hailey Baldwin Opens Up About Justin Bieber To Kendall Jenner While Hooked To A Lie Detector

Model Hailey Baldwin and close friend Kendall Jenner recently starred in a trailer for Apple Music’s Carpool Karaoke series, where they take turns asking each other questions while Baldwin is hooked up to a lie detector machine, reported Entertainment Tonight.

The Emmy award-winning series features celebrities riding around in a car while singing their personal playlists and has featured famous actors, artists, and other big Hollywood names, including actor Will Smith, singer Alicia Keys, rapper Ludacris, and How I’ve Met Your Mother star Neil Patrick Harris.

In the series’s trailer, model and television personality Kendall Jenner takes the driver’s side while Baldwin takes the passenger seat. As soon as an apprehensive Baldwin enters the car, dressed in a black sweatshirt and large gold hoop earrings, she asks what they’re doing. Jenner, wearing a shiny, silver jacket and her dark, straight hair slicked back into a ponytail, reveals that a lie detector analyst will be hooking her up to a machine so they can take a lie detection test.

The girls take turns asking questions, starting out simple and casual, with Jenner asking Baldwin if she likes to wear her hair up in a ponytail. Baldwin responds that she does, passing the lie detection, and receiving a “cute” from Jenner in response.

Baldwin turns up the heat when she asks if Jenner has ever created a fake Instagram account to stalk her exes.

“Have you ever created a fake Instagram to look at what your ex-boyfriend is doing?”

A laughing and embarrassed Jenner responds, “You know the answer to this! Yes!”

The supermodel could be looking at a number of ex-boyfriend Instagram profiles, having dated singer Harry Styles, NBA stars Ben Simmons and Blake Griffin, and even Baldwin’s husband, pop singer Justin Bieber.

The most awkward question in the clip comes when Jenner asks Baldwin, “Does Justin think I’m cool?” After a pause, Baldwin responds, “Of course,” but is caught in a lie after the analyst looks over the result.

Regardless of Jenner and Bieber’s past, they reportedly have remained friends, and Jenner even revealed to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that she’s happy for her ex and Baldwin, writes Entertainment Tonight.

“Whatever makes them happy, I’m happy. I’ve been friends with both of them for a very long time. So everybody’s happy, and that makes me happy.”

According to various sources, the couple secretly tied the knot in New York City last month, but they have been going through some ups and downs ever since.