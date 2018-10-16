Prince Harry Talks About ‘Upcoming Baby’ With Wife Meghan As They Receive Sweet First Gifts For Their Child

The newlywed royals share their baby news while in Australia.

Prince Harry is already acting like a proud papa—and a nervous one. The newlywed son of Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana made his first official announcement about his baby with wife Meghan Markle during a pitstop in Sydney, Australia.

At a reception at the end of the royal couple’s first day of their 16-day tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga, and New Zealand, Prince Harry said that he and his wife couldn’t think of a “better place” to tell the world about their pregnancy, per People.

At an event at Admiralty House, where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are currently staying in Australia, the 34-year-old prince thanked the people of the country for the “incredibly warm welcome” they’d received and the “chance to meet Aussies from all walks of life.” A nervous Harry looked at his wife as he publicly confirmed the couple’s baby news.

“We also genuinely couldn’t think of a better place to announce the, er, upcoming baby, whether it’s a boy or a girl.”

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan were also given their first official baby gifts by the Governor General Peter Cosgrove and his wife Lady Lynne Cosgrove during their stay. The couple received a stuffed kangaroo and fleece Ugg booties, prompting the 37-year-old mom-to-be to say, “That’s so cute, it’s our first baby gift!”

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, says he and Duchess Meghan "genuinely couldn't think of a better place to announce the upcoming baby, be it a boy or a girl," on the first day of the couple's 16-day tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. https://t.co/m1CblP5KDT pic.twitter.com/4FhIgVmufn — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 16, 2018

The Duchess of Sussex has an eye for baby items and now she will have a real use for them. In March, during a visit to the Emerald Isles, the future royal family member was reportedly intrigued by a display of baby products she saw after meeting the husband and wife team that created the boutique line.

“I’m sure at some point we’ll need the whole thing. It’s very sweet,” Meghan said of the line, which included a baby bath, changing mat, and Moses basket, according to People.

Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019. pic.twitter.com/Ut9C0RagLk — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 15, 2018

On Monday, Kensington Palace announced that Meghan and Harry, who married in May, will welcome their first child next spring. But since baby showers are not a royal tradition, Meghan will likely purchase many of the needed baby items herself.

Even if Duchess Meghan does have a baby shower, it will most likely be more of a celebration with close family and friends and not about the gifts. For their wedding, Meghan and Harry asked for donations to charities instead of wedding presents. Still, a baby is a whole new ball game, so with any luck, the expectant royal couple will receive a few more sweet baby gifts as they continue their tour.