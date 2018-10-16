‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Gabi Plots To Have Abigail Committed, Ciara Dreams Of Ben

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that there will be a lot of scheming in Salem this week and that emotions will run high for some fan-favorite couples.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of our Lives fans can expect to see Gabi Hernandez (Camilla Banus) continue to go off the deep end when it comes to seeking revenge against her former friend Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Marci Miller).

This week, Gabi will go the extra mile in hopes of convincing Abby’s husband Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) to have his pregnant wife committed, hoping he will believe her split personality disorder has returned.

As many fans know, Gabi has been drugging Abigail in order to make her believe she is losing chunks of time and that her alter-ego Gabby may have returned. Abigail is currently pregnant with what she believes to be Stefan DiMera’s (Tyler Christopher) child.

Thanks to Gabi, Abby believes Stefan got her pregnant during the throws of her split personality drama. However, the child actually belongs to Chad, who is heartbroken believing his evil brother is the father of his wife’s baby.

Days of our Lives viewers have watched as Gabi has continued to torture Abigail into believing that she’s not only carrying Stefan’s baby but that she is also going crazy. Gabi wants revenge on her former best friend for sending her to prison and basically ruining her life, and she is going to stop at nothing until she gets the vengeance she seeks.

Is your heart racing or breaking? #DAYS pic.twitter.com/9yOs15Pux0 — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) September 30, 2018

Elsewhere in Salem, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal), can’t stop thinking about Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson). Although Ciara has decided to put Ben in the past and focus on a relationship with Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams), she can’t help but think of Ben, and this week she’ll have a steamy dream about Salem’s bad boy.

However, Ciara’s not the only one wishing she had someone who isn’t there. Days of our Lives viewers will see Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan) meet up with Ben in hopes of convincing him to partner up.

Claire wants to work together with Ben to break up Ciara and Tripp so that Ben can be with Ciara, and Tripp will be free to finally explore a relationship with Claire, who he has had feelings for off and on in the past.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC. Check local listings for time.