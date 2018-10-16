Khloe Kardashian Worried Tristan Thompson Will Become A Part-Time Dad To Baby True, Per ‘Radar’

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship is said to be on the rocks at the moment and if things don’t turn around, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star could find herself becoming the ultimate single mother.

According to an October 16 report by Radar Online, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship is on shaky ground. Khloe is currently living in L.A. with her friends and family, while Tristan is back in Cleveland with his teammates.

Sources tell the outlet that Khloe is worried that Tristan could eventually become a “part-time” dad to their daughter True Thompson, much like he is with his oldest son Prince, whom he shares with former girlfriend Jordan Craig.

“Khloe’s worst nightmare is that Tristan will be an absent father to True. She loves him but the reason she’s clingy is because she doesn’t want him to be a part-time dad to True like he is to his son,” an insider revealed.

The source adds that Kardashian would often have to remind Thompson to send gifts to his son and that she encouraged him to have a closer relationship with the little boy.

“Every time Tristan brought gifts home for True, Khloe reminded him to send some to Prince. She wanted him to spoil his son the same way he spoiled True.”

As many fans will remember, Tristan Thompson was busted cheating on Khloe Kardashian back in April. Photos and video of the NBA player with multiple other women surfaced online just days before Khloe gave birth to the couple’s daughter.

Despite the cheating scandal, Kardashian decided to stand by her man. She stayed with him in Cleveland until the end of the NBA season and then the couple moved back to L.A. together.

However, now that the new NBA season is set to kick off, Tristan is back in Ohio. Khloe was set to move back to Cleveland with her man but changed her mind at the last minute.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe remains in L.A. and hasn’t talked about moving back to Cleveland since Tristan left California. Sources reveal that she’s happy where she is and that her move won’t be coming anytime soon, if at all.

“Things are still quite up in the air between them. Things seem more unstable in the relationship right now, but she’s taking it all in stride,” an insider previously told People Magazine.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!