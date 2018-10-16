Samantha Markle Supportive Of Meghan During Pregnancy, Wishes Her Sister ‘Calm & Peace’

Meghan Markle's half-sister said she doesn't want her to be stressed and hopes the pregnancy will ease tensions between the duchess and her father Thomas Markle.

Everyone from parents-to-be Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to the royal family to royal watchers are thrilled with news that the Duchess of Sussex is expecting a child. Many have wondered, however, how the news may affect tensions between Meghan and family members Thomas and Samantha Markle. Samantha has spoken out on the matter and said she has hopes that the baby will bring the family together.

Samantha Markle told The Sun that she learned of her sister’s pregnancy through a text she received from her father Thomas while she was vacationing in Ireland. She shopped for a congratulations card to send to the royal couple and said that she wants Meghan to be “happy and calm and have peace,” adding that she believes the pregnancy melts away all the tensions of the last year and wants everyone involved to be positive.

Samantha commented specifically on father Thomas Markle, saying that she hopes that Harry and Meghan don’t leave him out of her pregnancy and the life of his grandchild.

“I hope my dad is included and at a proper time. If he is excluded, I won’t be happy. It is in the best interests of the baby for my dad to be included. A baby changes everything and softens everyone. I would only hope that there would be some adjustment or some way of including him.”

Above all, Samantha Markle seemed concerned about her father. She believes there should be an opportunity for everyone involved to sit down and talk things out. She said that she still loves her sister but has been upset by how he has been treated by her and the royal family. In light of the latest news, Samantha added that it’s possible Meghan was waiting for the “exact right moment” to reach out to Thomas, adding, “I don’t want Meg to feel any stress and I want my dad to feel happy and I think all things will come full circle.”

Meghan and Thomas Markle’s conflict pre-dates her May nuptials. Prior to the wedding, he said and did multiple things that reportedly embarrassed her and the royal wedding, but it was his staging of paparazzi photos that is believed to have been the thing that really pushed her away. He has expressed a desire to reunite with Meghan and has continued to attack the royals. Samantha told The Sun that she believes Meghan’s mother and Thomas’s second wife Doria is behind the duchess’s isolation of Thomas.