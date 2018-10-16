50 Cent Responds To Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Manager Shutting Down His $2 Million Offer

Khabib Nurmagomedov has received no shortage of offers since dominating Conor McGregor at UFC 229. The opportunities coming his way have been so vast that, during an interview with TMZ, manager Ali Abdelaziz suggested that he had no problem shortening the list. And seeing as how it was 50 Cent’s low seven-figure proposition that was most prominently declined for coming up short, the rap mogul didn’t take too kindly to the snub.

Within days of snatching the spotlight from McGregor, Khabib took to Twitter to share that the WWE had reached out to solicit his services. The pitch had to provide some relief for a fighter whose $2 million earnings from the biggest night of his career are being withheld — pending the results of a Nevada State Athletic Commission investigation into his infamous post-fight brawl. But all things considered, Khabib seemed to write wrestling entertainment off, even as he simultaneously threatened to quit the UFC over reports indicating that Dana White might fire teammate Zubaira Tukhugov for involving himself in the melee.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, it was at that point that 50 Cent sought to take advantage of the impasse by shooting Khabib a message inviting him to dump White’s UFC and cross over to Bellator. To 50, it was a simple offer and one that he told Khabib was also open to Tukhugov and any other party that he’d like to bring over with him. However, it now appears that the Power producer jumped the gun without consulting his partners over at the rival MMA promotion.

If 50 Cent Wants to Steal Khabib from UFC … It's Gonna Take A LOT More Than THIS "Disrespectful" Offer https://t.co/ZxustPzfF3 — TMZ (@TMZ) October 16, 2018

According to MMA Mania, Bellator head Scott Coker would later get in contact with 50 to explain that it wouldn’t be a good idea to get involved with Khabib. This position comes in consideration of the fact that Nurmagomedov’s problems may be larger than the business, now that the legal tentacles of Nevada’s athletic commission are involved.

Boxing would be another arena altogether, however, and so now that Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s people have gotten together with Khabib — as the Inquisitr notes — a new ballgame may very well have opened up. Abdelaziz expressed hope that such talks could progress at a recent Professional Fighter’s League event in Long Beach. In the same breath, he shut down 50’s proposition — calling it “garbage” — and saying that “for $2 million, [that won’t even] open a Coca-Cola bottle for Khabib.”

It didn’t take long for 50 to turn around and fire off at Abdelaziz. An Instagram comment captured by Complex Everyday Struggle host, DJ Akademiks, shows 50 dubbing him “another case of bad representation,” for Khabib and demeaning him as a “fool in a cheap suit talking big money.”