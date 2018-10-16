Tiffany Trump Dons Little Black Dress To Celebrate Birthday!

First daughter Tiffany Trump had a birthday to celebrate this past weekend, and she didn’t let anything keep her from enjoying her big day.

The younger Trump daughter took to Instagram later Monday night to share a series of images from her big day. Inquisitr recently reported that President Donald Trump forgot to wish his daughter a happy birthday — for the second year in a row. Of course, later in the day on Saturday, the president found a moment to Instagram some good wishes to his other daughter. Ironically, he managed to wish the United States Navy a happy 243 birthday on Twitter before wishing his daughter well. Her mother, the president’s second wife, Marla Maples Instagrammed happy birthday with a throwback baby picture, but Maples originally tagged the wrong person, which she later corrected.

On October 13, Trump turned 25, and she celebrated in style at Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., according to her tweet linking to her Instagram post.

In the post, the first of three photos showed the birthday woman walking down a flight of stairs wearing a gorgeous, sleeveless little black dress that remained fitted past her hips and then flared out with a fur skirt. She paired the party dress with high-heeled black sandals with jewel detail running across her feet and around her ankles. Trump left her blonde locks loose and wavy cascading softly to her waist. She wore heavy black eyeliner and a soft lip to complete the festive look.

The second image is black and white and features the first daughter looking off camera laughing while holding a fun unicorn-shaped mylar balloon standing in a living area. The third picture in the trio is set in the same room, but it’s a color version of Trump holding the balloon while posing for and looking at the camera. She appeared happy and relaxed, and it doesn’t seem as if she let her dad’s lack of a public birthday wish until later in the day ruin her celebration.

Until her belated birthday post, the second Trump daughter hadn’t been active on social media since September. At that time, Inquisitr reported the first daughter shared a stunning photo of herself in a Tiffany blue dress, which she wore to the Taoray Wang fashion show during New York Fashion Week. The garment was also by Wang’s fashion line. She wears the designer often, but there’s no word on if the dress in her birthday photos is a Wang.

Currently, Trump is in her second year at Georgetown Law School after enjoying a relaxing summer break in between sessions.