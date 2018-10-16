Tamra Judge Reveals Why Heather Dubrow Should Return To ‘RHOC,’ What Has ‘Fancy Pants’ Said About Coming Back?

Find out how Heather Dubrow feels about making a Bravo TV comeback.

Tamra Judge hopes Heather Dubrow will return to The Real Housewives of Orange County.

During an interview with AOL’s Gibson Johns on October 15, the longtime reality star, who has butted heads with new cast member Emily Simpson throughout Season 13, said she would love to be reunited with her former co-star and friend during the show’s upcoming 14th season.

“I think right now Heather would be a good addition to the show,” Judge explained. “[She was a] voice of reason, and she had that sense of — I don’t want to call it snobby but … uppity? People loved to hate her.”

According to Judge, she wanted “badly” to hate Dubrow herself because she appears to have it all. However, she simply couldn’t and even after Dubrow left the show, they’ve stayed in touch with one another.

Tamra went on to say that she doesn’t want to see Bravo TV continuing to add new cast members to their already successful series. Instead, she’d like to see one of the current cast members booted from the show to make room for Dubrow.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County will recall, Heather Dubrow and her family joined the cast during its seventh season and continued to appear on the show through Season 11. At that point, Dubrow confirmed she would not be appearing on any further episodes of the show as she moved on to pursue other projects and focus on her family.

“I have some really cool, interesting opportunities that I want to explore,” she said during an episode of her radio show Heather Dubrow’s World per Entertainment Tonight.

In November of last year, Dubrow opened up about the possibility of returning to The Real Housewives of Orange County during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“Real Housewives of Orange County was an incredible experience for me,” Dubrow said. “Five years, made great friends, had amazing experiences and, quite honestly, it was a terrific platform for everything that Terry and I have done, and for our family, so I’m very, very grateful. As for the future, never say never.”

“It’s not really about any one particular thing. I think it would just have to make sense,” she explained.

As for her relationships with the other women of the show, Dubrow said she is still in touch with the ladies on the cast who were “always [her] friends.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.