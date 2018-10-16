Jenna Bush Hager’s ‘Creepy’ Story About ‘Haunted’ White House

Jenna Bush Hager shared a creepy story about one of the most famous homes in America and how she thinks it is “haunted” as she reflected on her time living in the White House.

During an appearance on The Today Show, Jenna Bush Hager spoke to Hoda Kotb and shared a cautionary tale of two sisters who just might have encountered some spirits.

Hager recalled the time she and her twin sister Barbara Bush felt they encountered the undead while living in the White House during their dad President George W. Bush’s time in office.

The sisters were in their shared bedroom when Jenna’s phone rang.

“It woke us up in the middle of the night,” she revealed.

“We had a fireplace in our room, and all a sudden we started hearing, like, 1920s piano music as clear as day coming out of the fireplace.”

Hager said she was so afraid she jumped in sister Barbara’s bed, remarking “We were both awake!”

While she may have thought her spirit encounter would just be one time, it happened again.

“The next week, we heard the same thing but opera,” she said.

Despite their ghostly encounters, both Jenna and Barbara Bush talked themselves out of the fact that the White House was haunted.

That was until they spoke to a White House staffer who agreed with the sister’s conclusion.

Hagar recalled remarking to the staffer, “I said ‘Buddy, you wouldn’t believe what we heard last night,’ and he goes, ‘Oh, Jenna, you wouldn’t believe what I’ve heard.'”

The Today Show reported that ghost stories from the White House are rather common.

There have been many former presidents and people who have lived there that have reported seeing or feeling the presence of President Abraham Lincoln.

Today also noted there have also been reports of ghost sightings for Abigail Adams, Dolley Madison, Andrew Jackson, and even British soldiers walking the hallways.

Although she will never forget her supernatural encounters, Hager noted that the spirits she and her sister Barbara encountered were “good.”

“They were friendly ghosts,” she laughed.

Jenna Bush Hagar joined the Today staff back in 2009 as a correspondent who’d contribute once-a-month stories focused on education. She has since gained a much bigger presence on the daily news show.

“I love to tell people’s stories,” Jenna said in February 2018 to The Echo. “I think it’s an honor to interview people and listen to what they have to say and authentically portray what people are doing, so nine years later, I’ve been working for them [Today]. And I do love my job. I think it’s a privilege.”

The Today Show airs daily on NBC.