‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Star Yvonne Strahovski Gives Birth To A Baby Boy

The Handmaid’s Tale star Yvonne Strahovski has welcomed her first child with her husband, fellow actor Tim Loden.

The 36-year-old Australian actress announced the arrival of her baby son on Instagram on Monday evening, sharing an adorable picture of herself cradling her newborn.

“My heart has melted into a billion pieces a thousand times already. We have been blessed with the greatest joy of our lives, our baby boy. Welcome to the world Peanut, your parents love you beyond measure and you are already my little dream boat. My heart has been stolen!” she told her followers.

Fans were delighted to get a first glimpse of the actress’s baby, with one user saying, “Blessings to you and your beautiful little bundle of love! Congratulations!” while many others made Handmaid’s Tale references by leaving comments such as “Praise be” and “Blessed Day.” So far, the sweet snap has already gathered almost 140,000 likes.

The Hulu star announced her pregnancy earlier this year in May by posting a picture on Instagram of herself proudly showing off her baby bump, alongside the caption, “I am very excited to finally be able to share my special news—I’m going to be a Mama! So very exciting to watch and feel this little peanut growing every day!”

Strahovski kept her fans up to date with lots of pregnancy info by posting photos of her growing baby bump and disclosing her pregnancy cravings — which surprisingly included watermelon instead of the typical junk food craves. At the 2018 Emmys back in September, the actress accidentally revealed the gender of her baby while being interviewed by E!’s Giuliana Rancic on the red carpet.

“I’m just gonna hold him in there hope for the best,” she said when asked about the due date.

“I just let it slip earlier, didn’t I? Breaking news!” she added upon realizing she’d revealed the baby’s pronoun.

The star was nominated for Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role in the hit TV show, in which she plays Serena Joy, a woman who’s incapable of conceiving. In a recent interview with Australian talk show The Project, she revealed that she actually tried to hide her pregnancy while filming, as her first trimester overlapped the shooting for the final five episodes of the series.

However, she couldn’t manage to hold the secret for too long. According to E! Entertainment, she had to announce to the cast members and crew that she was pregnant because people thought she “had the flu” and were scared to go near her!