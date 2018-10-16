‘DWTS’ Judges Stunned After Grocery Store Joe Amabile’s ‘Sexy’ Salsa, Diehard Dance Fans Blast Voting System

The Bachelor Nation fan favorite survives another 'Dancing with the Stars' round as the talented Tinashe is eliminated.

Dancing With the Stars fans couldn’t believe their eyes when “Grocery Store” Joe Amabile hit the ballroom for his trio dance. The Bachelor in Paradise star teamed up with pro dancer Jenna Johnson and his reality TV co-star Jordan Kimball for a clunky salsa to the Right Said Fred hit,” I’m Too Sexy.” But it wasn’t exactly a Magic Mike moment, and it earned the threesome the lowest score of the night, People reports.

Amabile and Kimball wore denim overalls and white tanks, which they took off (well, almost for Kimball), while Johnson rocked Daisy Dukes. But the hip thrusts, booty shakes, and semi-naked shower sessions couldn’t distract from the bad dancing, and the judges “judged” accordingly.

Dancing with the Stars judge Bruno Tonioli was the first to weigh in, telling the trio: “That was a unique experience. I have no idea if I was watching Magic Mike, Tragic Mike, Mike and the Mechanics. No idea.”

Carrie Ann Inaba and Len Goodman were a bit more forgiving, pointing out that Joe and his crew were having “fun.” Inaba called Johnson an MVP for pulling the dance together with what she had “to work with.” She also pointed out that Kimball got tangled up in his tank and didn’t quite get it off.

A stunned Goodman said, “It’s not often I’m speechless…It’s hard to put into words what I thought of that dance. Let me tell you this, Jenna, it’s all very well if you get a partner that’s a natural dancer. That’s an easy chore. What you’ve done with Joe and his chum I think is terrific.”

The trio scored a dismal 15 out of 30 points, the lowest score in the competition for the fourth week in a row. But instead of an expected elimination, fan favorite Grocery Store Joe was saved and singer-songwriter Tinashe and her pro partner, Brandon Armstrong, were sent home, based on a tally of the judges’ scores from the trio dances and viewer votes from last week. Tinashe was one of the highest-scoring celebs in the DWTS Season 27 competition and a front-runner for the mirrorball trophy.

Many Dancing With the Stars fan took to Twitter to blast the voting results and question if Dancing With the Stars is “rigged” to favor a Bachelor Nation star. You can see some of the reaction below.

I cant believe grocery store joe and bobby stayed knowing that they cant dance and Tinashe one of the best dancers gets eliminated #DWTS made a huge mistake letting her go — ????????Howling Wolf???????? (@Howlingwolf_24) October 16, 2018

The fact that Tinashe was eliminated on #DancingWiththeStars And Joe the Grocery Store Bagger is still here baffles me . This is Sabrina Bryan 2.0 — Nikolas Zedalis (@CharlieHidesRib) October 16, 2018

YALL I LIKE GROCERY STORE JOE BUT DANCING WITH THE STARS IS NOT A POPULARITY CONTEST HES NOT GREAT!!! HE TRIES BUT THE COUPLE WHO WENT HOME DID NOT DESERVE TO GO HOME AT ALL!!!!!!! #DWTS — !!!!! (@mckenziek8te) October 16, 2018

How is grocery store joe still there? ???? a nice guy but really?!?! #Brandon #DWTS @DancingABC — Molly McLean (@NiceCardiganMM) October 16, 2018

@DancingABC WHAT!!! Okay what's up with the thing against women this season. Seems a bit rigged. I know this will be unpopular, but Grocery Store Joe needs to be eliminated. This is ridiculous. #JoeNeedstoGo — FactsofLifeFanatic (@FactsofLifeFan1) October 16, 2018

Of course, the unlikely dance did show fans a new side of Grocery Store Joe. The Chicago businessman told Entertainment Tonight that it was his idea to dance to “I’m Too Sexy.”

“I just think it’s a funny song,” Amabile told ET. “It’s a great song. It’s really catchy, makes you want to dance. This performance is probably going to force me to come out of my shell, I have no choice.”

Check out Grocery Store Joe Amabile’s Trio salsa with Jenna Johnson and Jordan Kimball below.

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.