Ariana Grande’s Brother Frankie Tells Her To ‘Keep On Breathing’ Following Pete Davidson Split

Frankie Grande has proved that, even from afar, he always has the greatest words of encouragement for his sister Ariana.

Frankie is traveling around Iceland at the moment, but he made sure to leave a supportive message for his sister following her split from Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson. On Monday morning, he took to Instagram to send Ariana some positive vibes amid reports she called off her engagement to Pete.

“Good morning to my beautiful, beautiful sister. I love you so much and you’re with me right now in Iceland,” Frankie said. He then started singing along to Ariana’s hit tune “Breathin,” which was playing in the background.

“You know you gotta keep, keep on breathing. That’s true,” the 35-year-old added, showing his big brother support for her.

Ariana, 25, and Pete, 24, got engaged in June after dating for only a few weeks. But now, according to Entertainment Tonight, the singer has pulled the plug on her whirlwind relationship with the comedian. A source told ET that Pete was “incredibly heartbroken” and “still so in love with her.”

“Ariana made the final decision. It was time to realize this wasn’t the right time for them and Pete is incredibly heartbroken. He wanted his whole world to revolve around her but she was emotionally unavailable. There were days she just wanted to run away from the world just to get some peace and quiet and peace of mind,” the source said.

Frankie Grande sends @ArianaGrande a sweet message of support on his Instagram story: “Keep on breathin!” pic.twitter.com/KD5lw0sf1F — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 15, 2018

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, their relationship had been shaky ever since the tragic death of Mac Miller, Ariana’s ex-boyfriend, which left her an “emotional wreck.” The rapper was found dead from a suspected drug overdose on September 7 in his Los Angeles home. Ariana and Mac had dated from 2016 until May this year, shortly before she started dating Pete, who has been a huge emotional support for her “during a painful time in her life,” according to ET.

Even though the two were seen acting all loved-up backstage at SNL last Saturday, and they were spotted stepping out together in New York City only a few days ago, Pete’s bunny ear tattoo (which he did in tribute to Ariana) had been covered up and transformed into a heart. And on Saturday, the pop star cancelled a performance at a F**k Cancer fundraising gala, where her manager Scooter Braun told the attendees that “she need this time” to heal. Neither Pete nor Ariana have officially spoken out about their breakup.