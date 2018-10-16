‘Cabin In The Woods’ Sequel Appears Unlikely, According To Director Drew Goddard

It may have had a literal chamber of potential, but don't expect another 'Cabin in the Woods' movie anytime soon.

It has been approximately six years since Drew Goddard directed The Cabin in the Woods, based off a script co-written by Joss Whedon (Buffy The Vampire Slayer, Marvel’s The Avengers). Since the film’s release, horror fans at conventions and across the web have pined for a sequel or perhaps a prequel to the movie, which has since garnered a cult following.

Unfortunately for those fans, there are no plans of any kind for a continuation of The Cabin in the Woods, according to a report by Comic Book. Director and co-writer Drew Goddard recently told reporters that he felt the film’s original ending was perfect and he is not about to sully it by creating an arbitrary sequel.

We had some crazy ideas but Joss [Whedon] and I both felt strongly that we didn’t want to do it just to do it. Right? I’m very lucky that I get to keep making movies, I don’t need to just go make a sequel for the sake of making a sequel.”

Goddard wasn’t completely averse to the idea, however. He did go on to clarify that if he were suddenly struck with an urge to pen another chapter, he’d happily do so. As of yet, that appears to be a distant possibility at best.

I mean, look, I never say never, either. I’ve learned, tomorrow, that a bolt of lightning could strike and you could think of an idea that does the first one justice, but I haven’t quite had that idea yet.”

While the ending of The Cabin in the Woods does appear to leave little in the way of any kind of continuation, horror fans along with movie critics have opined that the film’s premise could essentially generate an unlimited number of prequels.

Drew Goddard and Chris Hemsworth Carlos Alvarez / Getty Images

Tempting and profitable as such an endeavor might be for any filmmaker, neither Goddard nor Whedon have seen fit to indulge.

Drew Goddard is currently promoting his most recent film Bad Times at the El Royale, which stars Jeff Bridges, Dakota Johnson, Jon Hamm, and frequent collaborator Chris Hemsworth. He has also recently been announced as director of the upcoming movie X-Force which IMDb states will star Ryan Reynolds reprising his role as Marvel’s extremely popular anti-hero Deadpool.

The Cabin in the Woods is a horror/comedy released in 2012. It was a hit with critics and audiences alike for cleverly satirizing the horror genre and poking fun at certain tropes prevalent in horror films both recent and contemporary.

It also starred Chris Hemsworth, who was joined by Kristen Connolly and Anna Hutchison.