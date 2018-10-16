Emily Ratajkowksi Shows Off Insane Bikini Body From Every Angle Using Two Mirrors

Emily Ratajkowski wowed her fans in her latest Instagram post, where she posed in front of two mirrors. In the photo, the model wore the Cardiff swimsuit in leopard print. It had cute ties in the front and a thong bottom. The model showed off her derrière as she looked back at the camera.

There were two mirrors in front of her, so the photo also captured her look from the side and front. The model also stood in such a way that accentuates her curves. Fans loved the photo, with many showering the model with praise over how great she looked.

Emrata has been busy promoting all of her swimsuits in leopard print, including sharing a group picture with three friends. Everyone sported an Inamorata swimsuit, and Emily called them the “leopard gang.”

Ratajkowski has been fairly busy lately and was also featured in news stories when she and Amy Schumer were arrested at a protest. Hundreds of others from the anti-Kavanaugh crowd were also arrested.

View this post on Instagram CARDIFF A post shared by Inamorataswim (@inamorataswim) on Oct 14, 2018 at 1:31pm PDT

In a new partnership with eBay, Emily curated a wish list for this Christmas. Plus, she revealed what she likes about the platform, according to InStyle.

“I love eBay. I feel like it’s one of the fun things on the internet that has to do with fashion. I’ve never been one of those people that goes on Net-a-Porter and scrolls through what’s new — like I already know what’s there. So eBay is a really amazing place to find special things.”

Also, the model talked about how she has used the platform to find unique gifts.

“Like I’m obsessed with Phoebe [Philo, former Creative Director] at Céline, and I’m really sad to see her go, and being able to find those special Céline pieces online at eBay, that’s the kind of thing I’m hoping to give my friends, because that’s the kind of thing they’re not going to buy for themselves.”

The wish list, which includes over $200k in merchandise, is listed on eBay and is available through October 24. This could even be a good opportunity for her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, to do some early Christmas shopping.

During an event for eBay, Emily wore a revealing red dress with knee-high brown boots. She shared a photo of it on her social media, which shows her lounging in a green chair. The dress had a plunging neckline and a front tie. It also featured a very high slit. The furniture had a vintage vibe, which complemented some of her vintage picks for the eBay wish list.