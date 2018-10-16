Jennifer Lopez Stuns Her Fans As She Poses In A Sexy Sports Bra And Gym Pants

It looks like Jennifer Lopez’s fans and followers on Instagram eagerly wait each day for the internationally-acclaimed celebrity to post something. And as soon as she does, the posts get more than 100,000 likes within a few minutes – thanks to her 80.9 million Instagram followers.

The 49-year-old singer recently posted a very sexy selfie of herself on Instagram, where she is seen wearing – and promoting – her new line of gym clothing in collaboration with the fitness-clothing brand, Niyama Sol.

The gym leggings that she wore had her face printed on it, which she paired with a turquoise blue sports bra. In the picture as well as the Instagram story, J.Lo flaunted her perfect abs and bulging biceps, which shows that she is spending a lot of time in the gym.

In the caption of her selfie, Lopez praised Niyama Sol who recently posted an image on their Instagram page that said, “judge less, love more.” The post was about real women, and how real women come in all shapes, colors, sizes, and with flaws, different viewpoints, varying sexual orientations, and different natures. J.Lo wrote that she loved the post and said that she could relate to it.

“My life and career are centered around my passions and doing things that make me happy,” she wrote.

As usual, her fans couldn’t contain their excitement and showered her with compliments. One fan wrote to J.Lo, “You’re so gorgeous! And fit!!!! Your body is amazing! You work hard!!! [sic] Your talents are non stoppable! I’m your biggest fan!!!” While another fan requested J.Lo to introduce a clothing line for plus size women as well.

“Love this and you! Just wish you would consider offering plus sizes for your collection???? Some of us curvy fangirls want to look cute too in @jlo #jloxniyamasol at the gym,” she wrote.

The “Waiting for Tonight” songstress has been working out very hard lately, as seen in one of her previous Instagram posts where she flaunts her well-developed biceps. She admitted in the post that she thought she wouldn’t be able to achieve her fitness goals, but with determination and consistency, she accomplished it within 27 days, per the Daily Mirror.

“There were moments I was tired and there was travel and I had to fit in my workouts where I could… but here we are with only 3 shows left!! And I am having so many emotions but mostly just feeling strong, happy and grateful!!!”, she wrote.

Her post received more than 3 million views and close to 40,000 comments. People adored her efforts and praised her for working so hard to achieve such an amazing body.