Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend Camille Kostek Shows Off Cleavage In Very Revealing Dress

Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend Camille Kostek is blowing up Instagram with a picture in a very revealing dress.

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model took to the image-sharing platform to post a picture of herself wearing a shiny grey dress that showed off plenty of cleavage. Kostek asked her followers to “describe yourself in one facial expression emoji,” and the “eyes popping out in shock” seemed to be winning the day.

The New England Patriots star and his model girlfriend have been together on and off for more than two years, and Kostek is growing a large following on social media as she shares pictures and video of their adventures together. This includes plenty of sun-soaked vacations in bikinis for Camille, along with some light-hearted fare like a recent joke she pulled on Gronk.

As the Express noted, she posted a picture of them together for National Boyfriend Day earlier this month, but then declared her love for a female friend who happened to be in the picture with them.

The two had a connection even before they were an item. Kostek was actually a former Patriots cheerleader and sparked a relationship with the All-Pro tight end after she left the squad.

“We first got in touch once I resigned from the team,” she explained (via the Express). “I always knew who he was before I was even a cheerleader. I knew who he was on the roster. I just never paid any mind. Once I resigned is when we finally met.”

Camille has seen her own career blow up in the last year, as she was featured in the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. As she later said in an interview with Fox News, it was strange for her to deal with the fame at first, especially as she became a fixture of celebrity gossip outlets for her relationship with Gronk.

“It’s an overwhelming feeling to read something that you have no control over,” she said (via the Express). “But like most things, you get strong when you have to deal with situations like that.

“It’s gotten a little easier. And usually, the people that are close to you know the truth. So it’s one of those things where you just have to let people think what they wanted to think.”

Even as she’s made a name for herself, Camille has continued to play the role of supportive girlfriend, often sharing pictures and video from Patriots games.

Those who want to check out more pictures of Camille Kostek can find it on her Instagram page.