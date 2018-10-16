NBA Rumors: Before Signing Crawford, Suns Tried To Acquire Terry Rozier From Celtics, Says John Gambadoro

Is Terry Rozier the answer to the Suns' point guard problem?

Since trading Brandon Knight to the Houston Rockets, the Phoenix Suns have been aggressive on the trade market, searching for a starting caliber point guard. Before the 2018-19 NBA season officially starts, the Suns added a quality player on their roster with the acquisition of veteran shooting guard Jamal Crawford in the free agency market, but they are yet to address their point guard problem.

In a Twitter post, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 revealed that the Suns tried to acquire a new point guard before reaching an agreement with Jamal Crawford. The Suns have reportedly inquired about Terry Rozier’s availability via trade, but the Boston Celtics didn’t show any interest in parting ways with their young point guard.

“Look the Suns would have LOVED to get Rozier and he is a difference maker – him alone in my opinion makes Suns 10 games better. He is a fantastic player. But he is very very unlikely to be traded. But trust me Ryan and James both tried for Rozier before agreeing to sign Jamal.”

Terry Rozier would have been a great addition to the Suns, giving them a starting caliber point guard who fits the timeline of the face of the franchise, Devin Booker. When Kyrie Irving went down with a season-ending injury, Rozier has proven that he’s ready for the starting role, helping the Celtics finish as the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference and reach the conference finals. In the 19 postseason games he played, Rozier established an impressive performance on both ends of the floor, averaging 16.5 points, 5.7 assists, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.3 steals on 40.6 percent shooting from the field and 34.7 percent from beyond the arc.

Celtics guard Terry Rozier had an extension offer for approximately $12 million annually but turned it down: https://t.co/wEYgb59QcN — Hoops Rumors (@HoopsRumors) October 16, 2018

Despite the return of Kyrie Irving, the Celtics still see Terry Rozier as one of the key players who could help them win an NBA championship title in the 2018-19 NBA season. Rozier will be a valuable backup point guard, and he could serve as insurance when Irving suffers another injury. However, the Suns shouldn’t give up on their pursuit of Rozier.

As of now, Rozier is committed to helping the Celtics achieve their main goal, but when the season is over, he could starting evaluating his future in Boston. The Celtics let the Monday’s deadline pass without reaching an agreement with Rozier regarding a contract extension, enabling him to become a restricted free agent next summer. With the Celtics expected to prioritize re-signing Irving, it is highly likely that Rozier will be joining a new team. In his upcoming free agency, Rozier will reportedly seek for a starting role and a huge payday – two things he can get from the Suns.