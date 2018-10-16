Lakers Rumors: Rajon Rondo Reveals His Ambitious Goal In 2018-19 Season

Will Rajon Rondo succeed to become the first player to win an NBA title with the Lakers and the Celtics?

Rajon Rondo is one of the few players in the league who’s given the opportunity to play for the two of the most storied franchises in the NBA – the Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers. The 32-year-old point guard won an NBA championship title in 2008, and he strongly believes he could get another ring with the Purple and Gold.

According to Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN, Rajon Rondo wants to put his name in the history of the Lakers-Celtics rivalry as the first player to win an NBA title with both teams.

“I need another ring,” Rondo said after practice on Monday. “It’s simple. I want to be the first to win for the two most historic franchises that’s ever put a basketball to use. So, I got one in Boston and I’d love to get one with this organization.”

After five years of tanking, the Lakers are finally considered as a legitimate playoff contender in the deep Western Conference. However, despite having the best basketball player on the planet, most people still don’t see the Lakers on the level of the reigning NBA champions, Golden State Warriors. After winning their second consecutive NBA championship title, the Warriors have succeeded to bring back their core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, and Draymond Green. They also improved their roster with the acquisition of All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins in the recent free agency.

However, Rajon Rondo is confident with the Lakers’ chance of bringing home the Larry O’Brien Trophy next season. The veteran point guard loves what he sees with their young guys, especially their commitment to improve their performances on both ends of the floor and build a good chemistry.

“I love what I’ve seen,” Rondo said. “We got some dogs. We got a lot of dogs. And we got a lot of young, great talent, and we got the best player in the world. We got some good chemistry, a good mix, and we got to find a way to put it together.”

Rajon Rondo says the Lakers might be the best organization he’s ever played for, and that the team’s young core watches more film than he’s ever seen.https://t.co/O9iOzff20V pic.twitter.com/zWXbkuK6Zr — Silver Screen & Roll (@LakersSBN) October 15, 2018

The Lakers signed Rajon Rondo to ease the load on LeBron James’ shoulders in terms of playmaking. Though Lakers Head Coach Luke Walton hasn’t made an official announcement, there is a huge possibility that Rondo will be joining Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Brandon Ingram, LeBron James, and JaVale McGee in their starting lineup in their first regular season game against the Portland Trail Blazers. When he joined the Lakers, Rondo made it clear that he doesn’t have any plan to steal the spotlight from Lonzo Ball and expressed his willingness to do everything he can to help the Purple and Gold achieve their main goal in the 2018-19 NBA season.