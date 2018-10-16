‘Big Brother’s’ Jessica Graf & Cody Nickson Reveal The Gender Of Their Baby After Tying The Knot

After tying the knot this weekend, “BB 19’s Cody Nickson and wife Jessica Nickson (formerly Graf) hosted a brunch to announce the sex of their baby. Jessica and Cody announced their pregnancy a few weeks ago on Instagram and the couple has been over the moon ever since. The couple popped a black balloon on a live Instagram story to reveal whether they would be expecting a boy or girl. When pink confetti rained down, it was obvious that the couple was due for a baby girl.

Cody Nickson has a daughter, Paisley, from a previous relationship. Based on photos the couple has shared, it seems that Paisley and Jessica get along great and that both are excited to welcome another girl into their growing family.

Jessica and Cody met last year on Big Brother Season 19. Cody was actually crowned as America’s Favorite Houseguest despite waves he made in the house during his time on the show. Jessica, who was evicted pre-jury, advocated for her man outside the house. The two were instantly drawn to each other and started dating while on the show.

Other Big Brother alumni were also celebrating with Jessica and Cody including fellow BB 19 houseguests, Mark and Elena. Lovebirds Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans (Big Brother 20 houseguests) were also in attendance.

Jessica and Cody are expected to have their baby girl sometime in April of 2019. Even though Jessica is in the early stages of pregnancy at 13 weeks, it could be that she had blood tests done to scan the health of the baby. These tests would also allow the couple to find out the gender of their baby so early. The couple also cut open a cake that revealed pink on the inside, another gender reveal party classic.

Jessica told People more about her plans to have even more kids, “In five years I am going to be on baby probably number three and exhausted. And, hopefully still pretty,” the new mom said. Cody also discussed his family by saying the following.

“I mean, no matter what we do, we’re both going to be successful at it, so, I just don’t know what those things are yet. But, whatever it is, we’re going to be successful. And, we’re going to have good, healthy, strong family.”

The two tied the knot this weekend, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, in a gorgeous ceremony surrounded by family and friends.