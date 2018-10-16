Olivia Culpo Proves She Looks Good In Anything As She Sports Simple White T-Shirt In Miami

Olivia Culpo is not only a former beauty queen, but she’s also an incredible model. The former Miss Universe shared a photo on Instagram to her 3.3 million followers Monday night of an incredible Miami sunset with herself as the focus. Olivia sports a classic high-pony and hoop earrings. In a white t-shirt, the model wraps a black jacket around her waist. Multiple bangles drape on her wrist and the look is made complete by a stunning pair of leather pants.

Olivia poked fun at her pout in the caption by saying she was just “hangry” (a slang term that combines the feelings of hunger and angry). Her eyes stare down the camera and her face is beautifully done up in her classic glamorous look.

The fashion of Olivia Culpo is never anything less than extraordinary. The model loves to flaunt daring and interesting looks even when she’s just walking the streets of a city. And there a lot of cities for her to walk in too, as the gorgeous star constantly posts about her jet-setting antics. In fact, according to her Instagram, Olivia has gone to Europe multiple times this year for various bookings and trips.

Most notably, she was just in Paris and Milan for Fashion Month where she made appearances at several shows. She also just finished filming on a set in Jamaica and her fans went absolutely nuts over the star’s enviable tropical photos. Olivia’s comment section is usually filled with fans exclaiming how beautiful the woman is and how her fashion is always on point.

Olivia’s life isn’t all plane rides and fashion shows. A few months ago, the model welcomed her new nephew. Olivia has shared photos and videos of the little guy and it’s clear that she absolutely adores the newest addition to her family.

Olivia’s sense of style seems to be inspired by looks from the ’80s and ’90s as of late. She loves to post pictures of herself wearing lots of high-waisted denim, crop tops, and bold prints. The classic beauty has been keeping her hair at a sensible length lately, as it tends to hit just above her shoulders. It’s a trendy haircut and Olivia pulls it off effortlessly.

After Fashion Month, Olivia may be scheduled for some well-deserved downtime. However, since the star does appear on a TV show called Model Squad, it seems that she may have to postpone some rest and relaxation.