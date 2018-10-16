Halle Berry Posts Sultry Instagram Photo, Proving That She’s Still Got It At Age 52

The actress looks decades younger in the artistic shot.

To Halle Berry, age is nothing but a number — and latest Instagram post proves it.

The actress posted a sultry Instagram photo that has gotten viral attention and plenty of praise for Berry, who at the age of 52 looks like she could be a few decades younger. The very artistic portrait showed Berry bathed in shadows against a black background, with her eyes closed and windswept hair draped across her face.

The picture was a hit with her 3.7 million followers.

“Pure fire!!!” one person wrote.

“You look stunning,” another commented.

The good looks are no accident for the actress who celebrated her 52nd birthday in August. She shares weekly workout videos that delve into her rigorous routines, and also gives fans a glimpse of her very strict diet.

In one of her recent #FitnessFriday posts, Halle Berry extolled the virtues of a heart-healthy cardio focus to her exercise routine.

“For me, cardio is an essential part of my workout, and I believe that my fitness regime is not complete without it!” Berry wrote (via People magazine). “Cardio and heart health can go hand-in-hand; it efficiently pumps blood through the body, balancing your blood pressure and resting heart rate.”

Halle noted that there are many benefits to cardio, including better memory, increased oxygen supply — and another, much more personal one.

“My personal favorite,” she wrote, “increased sexual arousal in women. So ladies…get to running, get to jumping…let’s go!”

In other videos, Berry shows how she utilizes household objects for the workouts in place of expensive equipment or a gym membership.

The strict focus on fitness seems to be helping Berry’s career as well. This summer she worked on the action movie John Wick 3, which will apparently have some very rigorous stunts as the actress shared her ramped-up workout routine to get in shape for it. The movie even sparked rumors that she and co-star Keanu Reaves were in a secret romance, though Berry brushed those rumors aside.

Her career is blooming behind the camera as well. Last month, BET announced that she would be serving as an executive producer for the new original series Boomerang, which follows a group of children as they grow up and move out of their parents’ shadows, Multichannel reported.

With all the work both in front of the camera and behind it, Halle Berry still has plenty of time to take to Instagram and show off her youthful looks.