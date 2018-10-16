Donald Trump Heaps Enormous Praise On McConnell In Kentucky And Says No Man Has Endured What Kavanaugh Has

Donald Trump said that Brett Kavanaugh was a 'great, great gentleman', and that 'never has a man been treated so badly' as he campaigned for Rep. Andy Barr.

During a rally for Republican Rep. Andy Barr in Richmond, Kentucky, Donald Trump heaped enormous amounts of praise on Senators Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul for their diplomatic handling and treatment of Brett Kavanaugh, who was finally ushered into the Supreme Court.

Of Brett Kavanaugh, Trump declared that he knows of no man who has endured the personal hardships that Kavanaugh has, explaining to the crowd that “never has a man been treated so badly,” before noting that Kavanaugh was truly a “great, great gentleman,” as CNN reports.

Referring to Paul and McConnell, Trump spoke of their greatness and generosity in sticking with Brett Kavanaugh through thick and thin and listening to his side of the story, despite what the president feels was the vendetta against him by Democrats.

“We stuck with him all the way, because we knew the facts. And Rand Paul and Mitch, they stuck with him, no doubts about it. What the crazy radical Democrats did to Justice Kavanaugh was a national disgrace.”

At the Kentucky rally, Donald Trump continued to gush over Mitch McConnell and declared that in his opinion this was a man who was going to go quite far in his career and may even one day be ranked as the greatest leader in America, despite what he called the “angry left-wing mob,” according to CBS News.

Not everybody knows that Mitch is a great guy. I have a feeling that Mitch McConnell in two years is going to do very good, very good. You know he goes down as the greatest leader, in my opinion, in history.”

President Trump touts the release of pastor Andrew Brunson, praises Sens. Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul at a Kentucky rally https://t.co/k8LHJqfhub pic.twitter.com/inRY3uAhoE — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) October 14, 2018

Touching on the subject of Democrats being an “angry mob,” this appears to be a phrase that Trump has been touting recently at rallies as he confides to crowds of enthusiastic Republicans that “you can vote for Democrat mob rule or you an vote for a Republican party that stands proudly for law and order, fairness, freedom and justice.”

As the Kentucky rally was specifically meant to help Rep. Andy Barr with his campaigning, Trump made certain that he reserved special words on Twitter for the man who is involved in an extremely interesting and tight race for a House seat, especially with Democrat McGrath as his opponent.

“Heading to the Great State of Kentucky – Big Rally for Congressman Andy Barr – Fantastic guy, need his vote for MAGA! Strong on Crime, Tax Cuts, Military, Vets & 2nd A. His opponent will NEVER vote for us, only for Pelosi. Andy has my Strongest Endorsement!!! See you in Kentucky.”

Donald Trump also spoke highly of Rand Paul, with Paul explaining that he was extremely grateful to the president for agreeing with his idea of association health plans.

“I went to him with an idea on health care. You know what the President said? ‘Make it so,’ and he did it.”

With midterm elections just around the corner, it will be up to the public to decide how they feel about Donald Trump’s sentiments on Mitch McConnell, Andy Barr, and Rand Paul.