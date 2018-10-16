‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9 Episode 3 Preview: Tensions Rise As The Search For Justin Commences

Episode 3 centers around rising conflict between the communities.

Episode 2 of AMC’s The Walking Dead ended with a cliffhanger. So, what will happen moving forward in Episode 3?

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 2 (titled “The Bridge”) of AMC’s The Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

Episode 2 of The Walking Dead Season 9 saw conflict arising during the rebuilding of a bridge. As a result of this, Justin (Zach McGowan) was banished from the group and attacked in the final scene of the episode, leading to speculation about his fate. While there are many theories on what happened to Justin, such as those discussed in a previous Inquisitr article, fans are also wondering if they will find out Justin’s fate moving forward into Episode 3 of The Walking Dead.

The title of Episode 3 is called “Warning Signs” and gives away little in regard to Justin’s fate. However, fans are wondering if the title pertains to the growing conflict between the communities or if it relates to the missing Saviors. According to Episode 2 of The Walking Dead, at least six Saviors have gone missing. It is unclear yet whether these people ran away or met with foul play.

The synopsis for Episode 3 of The Walking Dead Season 9, according to AMC, is as follows.

“Rick’s vision for the future is threatened by a mysterious disappearance that divides the work camp where the communities are building a bridge.”

This synopsis certainly seems to suggest that the next episode will delve further into Justin’s disappearance. It also seems possible that work on the bridge might be delayed further as the groups are divided over the disappearance.

One of the clips that AMC have released in regards to Episode 3 of The Walking Dead Season 9 also suggests the fans will find out more about Justin’s attack.

While the trailer released directly after Episode 2 of The Walking Dead aired showed little about Justin’s disappearance, instead choosing to deal with the rising tensions, another sneak peek now shows a group of the Saviors looking for Justin. As the Express points out, the trailer opens with a group of Saviors confronting Maggie (Lauren Cohan) while on the road and indicate that they are looking for someone who has gone missing after not showing for work on the bridge. Things get a little tense during the clip, which you can view below.

As for the original trailer for Episode 3, it reveals a little more about the events that will occur in the upcoming episode. Once more, it does focus heavily on the conflict between the communities and a fight is seen to break out. Maggie and Daryl (Norman Reedus) are seen together and Maggie comments on the fact that Rick’s way isn’t working.

“We gave Rick’s way a chance,” she says to Daryl and he nods at her.

It is unclear, though whether Maggie is talking about one of Rick’s plans or his overall leadership skills, so fans will have to tune into Episode 3 to find out. You can view this clip below.

Finally, AMC offers the following image stills for Episode 3 of The Walking Dead Season 9.

‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9 Episode 3 Preview: Tensions Rise As The Search For Justin Commences AMC’s ‘The Walking Dead,’ Season 9, Episode 3 preview, Warning Signs

Season 9 of The Walking Dead returns to AMC with Episode 3 on Sunday, October 21, at 9/8c.