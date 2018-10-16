Prince Harry & Duchess Meghan Step Out For First Engagement Following Baby News

This morning, the world woke up to the news that Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, would be welcoming their first baby together in the spring next year, as previously reported by the Inquisitr. While the news broke, the couple was arriving in Sydney, Australia, ahead of the start of their first major overseas tour as a royal couple.

On Tuesday morning local time, the pair stepped out for their first of 76 engagements planned for the tour, and with the pregnancy news fresh on everyone’s minds, all eyes are firmly on Meghan’s midriff.

Who reported that the duke and duchess are staying at Admiralty House in Sydney, the official residence of the Governor-General of Australia. They were officially welcomed to Australia by his Excellency General, the Honourable Sir Peter Cosgrove, and his wife, Lady Cosgrove, and posed for a number of photos together on the lawn in front of the house, with the Sydney Opera House in the background.

For the occasion, Meghan wore a fitted white dress by Australian designer Karen Gee. The garment features a high neckline, no sleeves, and a skirt that fell just below Meghan’s knees. And, most importantly to royal baby-watchers, the dress seemed to show a slight bump in her stomach when the duchess turned to the side.

Phil Noble - Pool / Getty Images

At Admiralty House, Harry and Meghan were offered plenty of congratulations on their baby news, and Cosgrove presented them with a stuffed toy kangaroo, which Meghan gushed is their “first baby gift.” They were also given a pair of baby Uggs, which delighted the prince.

The Duke and Duchess have been presented with a kangaroo toy by Governor-General Sir Peter Cosgrove ???? @RE_DailyMail pic.twitter.com/9B60jRKGSJ — Alexander Britton (@adbritton) October 15, 2018

Harry and Meghan have a 16-day tour through Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and Tonga planned before they return home to the U.K., where they will likely be met by thousands of well-wishers upon arrival.

The couple arrived in Sydney on Monday afternoon Australia time and opted not to be welcomed to the country by fanfare. Instead, they used the day to arrive quietly and allowed Kensington Palace to make the pregnancy announcement in their absence. Harry and Meghan reportedly told the royal family about the imminent arrival on Friday afternoon at Princess Eugenie’s wedding reception, seemingly upsetting both Eugenie herself, as alleged by Radar Online, and her mother, Sarah, Duchess of York, according to news.com.au.

In the meantime, other members of the royal family are said to be delighted for the couple, with Harry’s brother, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and his wife, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, particularly overjoyed at the news, as the Inquisitr previously reported.