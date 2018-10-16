Kim Kardashian Says She Misses Her Babies As She & Kanye West Vacation In Africa

Kim Kardashian is missing her youngest two children while she and Kanye West visit Africa with their oldest daughter, North West.

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram on Monday night to post a photo of herself with her youngest two children, son Saint, 3, and daughter Chicago, 9 months.

In the photo, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is wearing a pair of skintight pink pants and a matching, baggy pink windbreaker jacket. Kim wears her long, dark hair up in a high ponytail, and sports a pair of Yeezy sneakers to complete the look.

In the sweet snapshot, Kardashian is carrying baby Chicago in one hand, who dons a pair of tan pants and matching tan knit sweater, but no shoes or socks. Her other hand is holding that of her son Saint, who wears tan sweatpants and a long-sleeved white t-shirt, and sports a pacifier in his mouth as he follows along with his mother and her security detail.

The reality star revealed that she was missing her kids in the caption of the photo, which means that she and Kanye decided to leave to two little ones at home and only bring their oldest child, North, along for their trip to Africa.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, while in Africa this week, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West met with the Ugandan president, Yoweri Museveni.

During the meeting, the president asked the famous couple questions about their careers and lives. When he asked them how many children they had, West stated, “We have three. I would like to have seven,” much to Kardashian’s surprise.

The camera panned over the Kim, who revealed that she “would not like to have seven children.”

However, Kim has opened up about having more children before. The reality star says that she believes four is her limit because she doesn’t think she could handle more than that being a busy working mother.

“I don’t think I could handle more than that,” Kim said of having a fourth child. “My time is spread really thin. And I think it’s important that in all couples, the mom gives the husband as much attention as the kids,” Kardashian previously told Elle Magazine.

Meanwhile, sources tell People Magazine that the couple known as “Kimye” have “absolutely” talked about adding to their family and would use a surrogate again if they choose to have another baby together.

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s life together, as well as their children, when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on the E! network.