Pete Davidson ‘Devastated’ By Ariana Grande Split, Hopes To Get Back Together, Per ‘HL’

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande’s split is said to be hitting the Saturday Night Live star hard.

According to an October 15 report by Hollywood Life, Pete Davidson is completely devastated by his breakup with Ariana Grande. The couple, who have been dating only five months, called off their engagement over the weekend much to the surprise of fans, who has been seeing the couple looking happy together only hours before their split.

Sources tell the outlet that Pete is beside himself with sadness over the end of his engagement, but that he is keeping his fingers crossed in hopes of eventually getting back together with Ariana and making their relationship work.

“Pete is absolutely devastated that things didn’t work out, Ariana really is the love of his life, and his soul mate, his everything. Pete’s hoping that all is not lost though, and that they will be able to get back together again in the future, and still have their fairytale ending,” an insider said of Davidson’s mindset following his split with Grande.

As many fans know, Ariana Grande is going through a tough time at the moment. She has canceled multiple appearances in the wake of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller’s tragic and untimely death by drug overdose, and Pete Davidson is said to understand what she’s going through.

“Pete’s been there. He’s been in that dark place himself, after losing his dad, so he understands the importance of healing, and the intensity of emotions and anxiety severe trauma can throw up,” the source added.

The insider goes on to add that Davidson plans to be there for Grande, even if it is just as a friend, no matter what. However, he currently agrees that the couple are better off apart for now, but would still like stay in her life.

Meanwhile, Ariana Grande may not feel the same way. Sources previously told Radar Online that the singer plans to give Pete Davidson back the engagement ring he bought for her when he proposed, and that she has no intentions of ever getting back together with the SNL funnyman.

Grande’s friends and family members are said to be helping her through the tough time, but aren’t broken up about the singer ending her relationship with Davidson, as they reportedly “never liked” the comedian in the first place.

Neither Ariana Grande nor Pete Davidson have officially spoken out about their split.