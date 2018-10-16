When Will Ryan Edwards’ Baby Photos Be Shared? Wife Mackenzie Standifer Reveals News On Instagram

Mackenzie Standifer just revealed when fans will get to see her baby boy.

Ryan Edwards’ wife, Mackenzie Standifer, gave birth to his second child earlier this month and on October 15, Standifer shared her first photo since the boy arrived. Unfortunately for fans, the photo wasn’t the first image of the baby. Instead, it was an old photo of herself and Edwards, which they were both somewhat cropped out of.

In the caption of the Instagram image, Standifer included a black heart emoji and no words. Meanwhile, in the comments section of the photo, she received tons of messages from her fans and followers with regard to her husband and their baby’s first photos.

“When will we be able to see the baby?” one person wrote about the child’s potentially upcoming public debut.

“Probably never,” Standifer replied.

While Edwards’ wife received backlash for withholding photos of the child from her fans who love her, she didn’t seem to care and stood her ground.

Although there have been some who have said Edwards’ mom, Jen Edwards, shared the first photo of the baby boy already, Standifer confirmed on a couple of occasions that the photos were old images, likely of her husband. Below is one of the latest photos shared by Mackenzie Standifer of herself and Ryan Edwards.

At the end of last month, as Mackenzie Standifer neared her due date, Ryan Edwards entered into his second treatment program at an Alabama rehab center. However, while he was initially expected to remain in rehab until February or March of next year, he has since reportedly become stir-crazy and is already believed to be planning his early exit.

“He should be home for Thanksgiving,” the insider told Radar Online.

At the same time, the insider said that while Standifer wanted to share some photos of her child, she was not willing to do so before her husband returned to their Tennessee home.

“She wants photos out of there, but she wants to wait for Ryan to get home. She’s probably going to wait for Ryan to come home to release any photos,” the source said.

When news first broke of Edwards’ latest visit to rehab, an insider said Standifer had moved out of the home they shared an into the home of her parents.

“Mackenzie moved out of the lake house they were in and is now living with the parents. He isn’t supposed to be out until February or March,” the source explained.

Teen Mom OG Season 8 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on MTV.