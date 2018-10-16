‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9: What Happened To Justin At The End Of Episode 2?

After Justin was kicked out of Rick's community, he was attacked by someone he knew, but who was that person?

Episode 2 of AMC’s The Walking Dead ended with a cliffhanger. But many fans are unsure exactly what exactly happened to Justin in that final scene.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 2 (titled “The Bridge”) of AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 9. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

Episode 2 of The Walking Dead‘s ninth season was titled “The Bridge” and delved into the conflict arising between the Saviors and the other communities under Rick Grimes’ (Andrew Lincoln) jurisdiction as the groups mended a bridge that joins them together. The rising drama focused on Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) and a member of the Saviors called Justin (Zach McGowan).

During Episode 2, Daryl and Justin come to loggerheads over two separate incidents and, by the end of the episode, Rick has had enough and tells Justin to leave. Justin happily obliges and the final scene of the episode shows Justin walking along as it starts to get dark. He is drinking and pulls a knife when he hears something in the woods. A person reveals themselves to Justin and he appears to know them. However, before Justin can say much, he is struck — or killed. It is hard to tell as the episode concludes so quickly and the light is darkening as night approaches.

So, did Justin die? And who was that person he bumped into? There are a few theories in regard to these questions.

Jackson Lee Davis / AMC

Is Justin Dead?

It’s completely unclear as to whether Justin is dead or not in The Walking Dead. Most outlets who recap this TV series are using terms that describe him as being attacked and either leaving it open-ended at the conclusion of their recap or make a point of mentioning that it is unclear what happens to Justin at this point.

However, as Screen Rant points out, while Justin’s fate is unclear, it appears that the actor who plays him, Zach McGowan, is credited for “a few more episodes this season,” indicating that fans might not have seen the end of Justin just yet. Of course, it is possible Justin will appear in flashbacks and really is dead. So, unfortunately, viewers will have to wait until next week’s episode of The Walking Dead to find out more about Justin’s fate.

Who Did Justin Meet In The Woods?

There is much more information on this question regarding Justin’s fate. However, most of the information available pertains to theories over who the person was than any concrete evidence.

Since Justin appears to know this person, it rules many people off the list. It also seemed like he wasn’t surprised to see the person there or that he trusted the person. So, this likely means that the person wasn’t someone like Daryl or even Henry (Macsen Lintz) — apparently, people are suggesting that a kid took out Justin — or others that might have a vendetta against Justin or the Saviors.

A theory from Screen Rant sees Dwight (Amelio Austin) as the person who attacked Justin. This could be a possibility since Dwight was banished from the group and might hold a grudge towards the Saviors. In addition, Screen Rant also suggests other people that Justin might know but also hold a grudge. These people include Cyndie (Sydney Park) from Oceanside, who appeared briefly in Episode 2 of The Walking Dead Season 9, or even Alden (Callan McAuliffe), a former Savior that appears to be very much a member of Hilltop now.

An interesting theory raised by TV Guide sees Justin bumping into a new group called The Whisperers. This group, which appears in the comic book series The Walking Dead is based on, is expected to appear at some point in Season 9 of the TV show. The Whisperers hide among walkers by wearing the preserved skins of the undead. So, considering Justin was drinking and the light was bad, perhaps he thought he saw someone he knew but what he really saw was a Whisperer wearing the preserved skin of someone he used to know, such as one of the other Saviors that were reported missing during this week’s episode of The Walking Dead.

Of course, it seems likely that fans will just have to wait a little longer and tune into Episode 3 of The Walking Dead Season 9 to find out more.

Season 9 of The Walking Dead returns to AMC with Episode 3 (titled “Warning Signs”) on Sunday, October 28, at 9/8c. AMC lists the following synopsis for this episode.