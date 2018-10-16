Ariana Grande And Pete Davidson Still Plan To Spend Time Together Following Split According To ‘People’

Things may be over for Ariana Grande and fiancee Pete Davidson but that doesn’t mean that the pair won’t see each other anymore. A source close to the couple tells People that Grande and Davidson still plan on seeing each other after their highly-publicized split.

“Their engagement is off, but they still plan on spending time together. It’s not like they split and never plan on seeing each other again. They just decided to slow things down.”

The source also shared that the pressure of planning a wedding weighed heavily on Grande.

“She realized that planning a wedding right now felt very rushed,” the source dished. “It’s not what she wants to do right now. She doesn’t want to make any rushed decisions and has decided to take a step back instead.”

A second source even suggests that the pair could rekindle their romance again soon, saying that they were totally together on Saturday night before they called it quits on Sunday. But again, there were a lot of things that happened behind the scenes that fans obviously we’re not aware of.

“The engagement being called off was very sudden. They put on this front of being so happy but there were lots of fights and struggles behind the scenes.”

As the Inquisitr reported yesterday, Grande and Davidson called it quits after a whirlwind romance. According to a source close to the couple, there was no big falling out or blowout fight but the timing just isn’t right for the pair to continue dating at this time.

“We’re told the two still have love for each other, but things are over romantically,” a source shared.

As fans will recall, the couple dated for just a few weeks before they got engaged in May. Grande and Davidson then moved in together to an apartment in New York City, where Davidson shoots his hit show Saturday Night Live. But following the death of Ariana’s ex, Mac Miller, Grande and Davidson decided to push back their wedding date while Grande also told her fans that she also needed a break from the public eye.

Grande even shared a touching Instagram tribute to the late rapper, saying that she hopes he finally found peace.

“I adored you from the day i met you when i was nineteen and i always will. i can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. i really can’t wrap my head around it. we talked about this. so many times. i’m so mad, i’m so sad i don’t know what to do. you were my dearest friend. for so long. above anything else. i’m so sorry i couldn’t fix or take your pain away. i really wanted to. the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. i hope you’re okay now. rest,” Grande wrote.

It remains to be seen if Grande and Davidson do indeed get back together.