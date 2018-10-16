Kim Kardashian Shocked When Kanye West Tells Ugandan President He Wants Seven Kids

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are currently in Africa for a week-long trip with their family. This week, the famous couple met with the Ugandan President, Yoweri Museveni, and Kanye dropped a bombshell.

According to an October 15 report by Daily Mail, Kim Kardashian looked stunned after Kanye West told Museveni that he would like to have seven children.

The president chatted with Kim and Kanye about their lives and careers and eventually asked them how many children they shared together.

“We have three. I would like to have seven,” Kanye stated. The camera then panned over to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star who looked stunned by her husband’s statement. “I would not like to have seven,” she fired back.

As many fans know, Kim comes from a very large family. She has an older sister, Kourtney, two younger siblings, sister Khloe and brother Rob Kardashian, and two half-sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

She also grew up with many step-siblings thanks to her mother Kris Jenner’s relationship with her former husband, Caitlyn Jenner, formerly known as Bruce. Caitlyn fathered four children in other relationships before marrying Kris and welcoming Kendall and Kylie to the family.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian has spoken out about the possibility of having another child. The reality star, who is already the mother of North, 6, Saint, 3, and Chicago, 9 months, revealed in the past that she would like to have one more baby, but would not like to have more than four children total.

“I don’t think I could handle more than that,” Kim said of having a fourth child. “My time is spread really thin. And I think it’s important that in all couples, the mom gives the husband as much attention as the kids,” Kardashian previously told Elle Magazine.

Meanwhile, sources tell People Magazine, that Kim and Kanye have discussed having more kids and that if they do decide to try for a fourth baby, they will use a surrogate again, as they did with their youngest daughter, Chicago, or “Chi” as the family likes to call the little girl.

“They have absolutely talked about trying for another baby with the help of a surrogate, but nothing seems decided for sure. Chicago is still little, and they have time,” the insider dished.

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s relationship when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on E!