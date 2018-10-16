Demi Rose Flaunts Assets In Skimpy Bikini, Gets Instagram Followers Buzzing With New Account For Dog Teddy

Instagram model Demi Rose Mawby knows how to get her followers buzzing, and she did it again with a new post on Monday. The new photo she posted is to hype up a new Instagram page for her dog, but she happened to pick a saucy photo that generated a lot of excitement among her millions of followers.

Demi Rose has definitely made a name for herself as a social media influencer now, as she has built up 7.7 million followers on her Instagram page. The model became known to many a while back after being tied to Kylie Jenner’s ex Tyga, and she’s taken that notoriety and run with it.

In this latest post, Demi is wearing a revealing bikini top and jean shorts as she holds her dog Teddy. She notes that quite a few people have been asking her to make a page dedicated to Teddy, so she’s gone ahead and done it.

In only an hour or so, “Teddy Martinez” already had nearly 1,000 followers on Instagram and Rose had put up 10 posts. Demi describes teddy as being her “son” with her boyfriend, DJ Chris Martinez. Several of the posts of the pup do include the curvy model, so those who love Demi may want to follow Teddy so they don’t miss any gorgeous photos.

Demi tagged the photo as being taken at the S’Arenal Gran beach in the resort area of Portinatx, Ibiza. As Rose’s followers know, she’s spent a lot of quality time in Ibiza recently.

Rose first added Teddy to the family in late June, noting at the time that he’s a teacup poodle. He came to her via South Korea and she clearly adores the little pup.

The revealing bikini top Demi wears in this Instagram post shows off her ample assets and it’s a peach-colored top with red trim. Rose has shared a photo previously showing her in this bikini, which has a matching and equally revealing set of bikini bottoms.

The new post hyping Teddy’s personal social media page was clearly a hit with her followers, as it garnered more than 140,000 likes in about an hour. It also quickly snagged hundreds of comments, with people commenting both on how adorable Teddy is, along with how gorgeous Demi is.

Demi Rose’s significant fan base is anxious to see what she will tackle next. She has previously talked about perhaps getting into acting and maybe even moving to the United States, but nothing solid seems to be in place yet. What does seem guaranteed when it comes to this gorgeous model is that she’ll continue to post sexy, saucy photos on her Instagram page to get her followers swooning.