Emily Ratajkowski Flashes Plenty Of Cleavage In Recent Instagram Story

American model and actress, Emily Ratajkowski, never seems to have a boring Instagram day. The hottie recently shared a photo of herself on the social network which was taken during a photoshoot with famous hair-care brand Kérastase’s Elixir Ultime range.

Ratajkowski applied very light makeup in the photograph which made her look absolutely gorgeous. She wore a black blazer, with nothing underneath, as seen in her Instagram story. The model left almost nothing to the imagination by flashing some jaw-dropping cleavage in the photograph.

Within a few minutes, her photograph got close to 39,000 likes and almost 200 comments where fans and followers commented on her gorgeous body. One of her followers, who seemed to really admire Ratajkowski, called her “wifey material,” while another male fan said that he has to kiss Ratajkowski’s lips one day. And another follower left a very sweet comment for her.

“I just love to see your pretty face, it make[s] me smile every time.”

Apart from doing her usual photoshoots and ads with various famous brands, the model-actress recently curated a holiday gift list in collaboration with the online shopping website eBay. The list includes a collection of new and vintage handbags, a pair of sneakers, and some luxury watches.

According to Page Six, the model wants people to spend more than $200,000 buying gifts from the collection, which includes a small Céline lizard box bag worth a $3,999, an 18-karat gold Rolex watch studded with four carats of diamonds worth $34,995, and a very rare Hermès Himalayan crocodile Birkin bag worth $145,000.

The cheapest item on the list is a Hunting-Season bag which costs $199.99. If all the items from the list are purchased, it would cost a total of $205,593, per Page Six.

As the model recently signed a partnership with eBay, she said in a press release that she’s an eBay shopping lover.

“I love shopping on eBay because you are able to find amazing special pieces that you can’t find anywhere else,” she said.

“I was excited when eBay approached me to share my gift picks this holiday season because eBay is the ultimate destination for gifting, whoever might be on your list,” Page Six quoted Ratajkowski as saying.

Although the 27-year-old model is famous for her sensuality and style, she is also popular for identifying herself as a feminist – which many people don’t seem to agree with. In August this year, she likened her Instagram feed as a feminist magazine. Per Paper magazine, she said the following.

“I think of my Instagram as a magazine. It’s a sexy feminist magazine.”

The statement, along with previous statements that she made about her feminist viewpoints, invited a lot of criticism because most of her Instagram posts are characterized by lingerie and swimwear photos.

Ratajkowski, however, didn’t bow down to the criticism and defended her sex-positive feminism. She said that she can be a feminist and can simultaneously celebrate her sexuality, per an article by Irish News.