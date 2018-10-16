Fox News Host Tucker Carlson Says In Interview He ‘Can’t Really Go’ To Restaurants Anymore

Controversial Fox News host Tucker Carlson said on a recent podcast that he 'can't really go' to restaurants anymore due to liberal protesters.

Controversial Fox News host and commentator Tucker Carlson revealed in a recent podcast interview that he can’t go out to restaurants anymore due people screaming him out of the establishment due to his unpopular views, according to The Daily Beast.

“I can’t really go to a lot of restaurants anymore because I get yelled at,” Carlson said on National Review’s podcast.

“I don’t feel threatened, but having someone scream, ‘F*** you!’ at a restaurant, it just wrecks your meal. I can’t wait for this revolution to end, so I can go back out to dinner.”

Carlson himself has used his show as a platform to defend Trump administration figures from what he sees as threats and harassment from Democrat activists.

According to the Washington Post, Carlson said on his show this past June that Trump officials “will be surrounded by mobs and threatened” if they leave their homes, adding in jest that he thought Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ family “committed the sin of being related to someone who works at the White House, so progressives continued to harangue them as they tried to eat.” Carlson was referring to the time when Sanders was asked to leave the Red Hen restaurant by its co-owner, Stephanie Wilkinson.

“I was babbling a little, but I got my point across in a polite and direct fashion,” Wilkinson told the Washington Post,

“I explained that the restaurant has certain standards that I feel it has to uphold, such as honesty, and compassion, and cooperation. I said, ‘I’d like to ask you to leave.’ “

Democrat activists have made a habit of ensuring that right-wing figures know how they feel about their politics. Multiple Trump administration officials and right-wing politicians have been chased out of dining establishments this past year or so.

According to The Daily Beast, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen was chased out of a Mexican restaurant by protesters against the administration’s policy of separating migrant children from their parents at the U.S. border. The protesters chanted “shame!” and “If kids don’t eat in peace, you don’t eat in peace!” before Nielsen left.

A similar incident happened to Trump advisor and immigrant hard-liner Stephen Miller at a Mexican restaurant in Washington, D.C. According to The New York Post, one customer said to Miller, “Hey look, guys, whoever thought we’d be in a restaurant with a real-life fascist begging [for] money for new cages?”

Miller reportedly did not respond to the hecklers.

Most recently, Texas Senator Ted Cruz and his wife were forced out of a restaurant by protesters against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, according to CNN.

“I’m a constituent,” the woman reportedly said.

“Love to know what your vote is going to be tonight. I know that you’re very close friends with Mr. Kavanaugh. And do you believe survivors, sir?”

After receiving a dismissive “God bless you” from Cruz, the woman pressed the Senator for answers again.

“There are now three people who have come forward and who have said that Brett Kavanaugh has attacked them. I know that you’re close friends with him. Did you talk to him about that? Did you talk to him about his position?”

Another group chanted “We believe survivors!” towards Cruz and his wife.