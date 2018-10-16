NFL Trade Talk: Amari Cooper And Patrick Peterson To The Dallas Cowboys

Two key position players are on the trading block and the Dallas Cowboys could use some help.

The NFL trade deadline is just two weeks away for the 2018 season and a couple of big names landed on the block over the weekend. As of this weekend, the Arizona Cardinals are shopping cornerback Patrick Peterson and the Oakland Raiders are fielding offers for wide receiver Amari Cooper. While it’s not likely that one team would land both of them, the Dallas Cowboys could certainly use them.

As reported by the Inquisitr, the NFL trade talk on Peterson and Cooper is no longer just speculation as it is confirmed they are on the block. The NFL trade deadline is October 30, 2018, and anyone wanting to trade for either player will have to put together a great package of players or high draft picks to acquire them.

The Dallas Cowboys are coming off of a big win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, but they are 3-3 on the season. The only reason they are staying in competition for the division title is due to the NFC East struggling a good bit this season, but it might not be too late to turn things around.

Dallas sits in the top half of the league in overall and passing defense, but they could still use some help in the secondary. As anyone who watches football would know, though, Patrick Peterson would instantly make any defense better.

Cowboys Wire brought up the idea that that troubled Cowboy teams in the past have often found themselves making a big trade before the deadline. As it’s been seen in the past, Jerry Jones is not one of those people who likes to have an off season and say, “Well, there’s always next year.”

Peterson has two years remaining on his current deal and about $20 million that would be owed to him by any team willing to make that trade with Arizona. He could likely be worth the money and could make the Cowboys favorites to win the NFC East this season.

On the other hand, the Cowboys could desperately use some help on offense and Amari Cooper would fit that bill. After dropping Dez Bryant back in April, the Cowboys were hoping to turn to a variety of players to step up and pick up the slack, but no one has really done that.

Cole Beasley is the leader in passing yards for the Cowboys, but he has only 294 through six games. No other player is over 180 yards receiving, and Beasley and Tavon Austin share the lead in touchdown receptions with two each.

Sport DFW believes that Peterson isn’t the ultimate need for the Cowboys, as Byron Jones has been playing extremely well and the Dallas secondary is the strength of the defense. Still, there have been rumors for years that the Cowboys were looking at Earl Thomas, but all of that went out the window with his recent injury.

The Dallas Cowboys are sitting on the middle ground right now at 3-3, and they’re staying in the playoff race thanks to the NFC struggling overall. Still, Jerry Jones wants his team to play better and Patrick Peterson roaming the defensive backfield or Dak Prescott connecting with Amari Cooper could help in doing just that. Now, the only thing to consider is if the Cowboys can find the right package to offer the Raiders or Cardinals before the NFL trade deadline.