Andy Cohen Weighs In On Joe Giudice’s Deportation Ruling: ‘I’m Really Upset About It’

Since the news of Real Housewives of New Jersey star Joe Giudice’s deportation broke, many celebrities have been speaking out, including Andy Cohen.

Cohen, who is the mastermind behind the Housewives series, finally broke his silence on the shocking news on his Sirius XM radio show, Radio Andy, today. The 46-year-old explained that he learned of the news after he had just gotten off of a flight from London. And, by his comments, it’s clear that the deportation news has really troubled the Bravo personality.

“I was just stunned by this news. I’m really upset about it. The man has done his time. He will have served his sentence. Teresa served her sentence. It seems so extreme to deport him.”

“Why not sentence him to community service or to something else that he could do to enrich the community instead of deporting him?” he asked listeners.

“He spent his whole life here. He’s got kids, he’s got a family, he’s never lived in Italy, I’m really upset about it. My heart just really goes out to Teresa and the kids.”

Just last week, news broke that Joe Giudice would be deported back to Italy following his prison sentence. As the Inquisitr reported, Judge John Ellington announced his decision in court last week.

“Based upon the law, I find you deportable and ineligible for any kind of relief. Mr. Giudice, no matter how this turns out, I wish you the best. I decided this case as a matter of law,” the judge said.

The 46-year-old appeared in court via teleconference, as he is currently serving time at a prison in Allenwood, Pennsylvania. As many RHONJ fans know, Joe was sentenced to 41 months in prison for engaging in bank, mail, wire, and bankruptcy fraud. During a 10-year period, Joe and Teresa netted over $5 million for themselves.

Teresa also served time in prison for her involvement in the scandal. The reality TV star was sentenced to 15 months in prison on October 2, 2014, and finished serving her time in December of 2015. Shortly after, Giudice went to prison to serve his full sentence.

As the news of Joe’s deportation spread, Joe’s family has also weighed in on the ruling, including his eldest daughter, Gia Giudice. Earlier this week, the Inquisitr shared that Gia responded to a video that was posted to Fred Rubino’s Instagram account.

“What happened to all the DACA things? This guy’s been in the country since he’s a baby, he only knows the United States, he has a family here with kids and now we’re going to deport him? And we’re keeping hundreds of thousands of rapists and murderers from ICE so that we don’t deport them? The only difference is that Joe Giudice is Italian and the other ones are South American or Mexican. It is a racist, broken system,” Rubino said.

“Spread the word, could’ve said it better myself… I love you daddy, let’s fight this! @fredrubino thank you,” read Gia’s response.

Joe Giudice is scheduled to be released from prison on March 14, 2019.