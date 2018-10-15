Lisa Vanderpump Responds To Story Regarding Her Possible Exit From Bravo After ‘RHOBH’ Season 9

What is Lisa Vanderpump saying about leaving the show?

Could Lisa Vanderpump be considering an exit from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after the Bravo TV reality show’s upcoming ninth season?

On Sunday, a fan page for Vanderpump Rules shared a report claiming the restauranteur and reality star was refusing to film scenes for the show on Twitter. A short time later, a Real Housewives viewer gave her thoughts about Vanderpump potentially parting ways with the ladies after nine seasons.

“I mainly watch this show to see [Lisa Vanderpump], really hope the women can get past this as the show would really suffer without her. Truth be told I’ll be gutted if [she] leaves,” the fan wrote.

After reading the message, Vanderpump weighed in on the situation herself. However, she didn’t use words. Instead, she used a couple of emojis, including a heart-emoji and a praying hands emoji, which may mean she is hoping she and her co-stars will be able to sort out their issues before the season’s end.

While the issues at hand have not yet been described in details, it was evident that there was some major drama going on behind-the-scenes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during a cast photo shoot last month.

As fans will likely recall, Lisa Rinna live-streamed on Instagram from the shoot and accused her co-star of sequestering herself in her dressing room and refusing to pose for a photo with the rest of the women.

Since Rinna’s video was shared, Vanderpump has not been seen with any of her co-stars and over the weekend, the remaining women of the show embarked on a road trip without her.

Below is a photo Camille Grammer shared of herself and her co-stars on Saturday.

Earlier this month, an insider spoke to Us Weekly about Lisa Vanderpump’s issues with her co-stars, claiming the only person she’s still talking to on the cast is her newest co-star, Denise Richards.

“She is not talking to any of the cast except for Denise. There have been numerous attempts from the other cast members to reach out to her and they have gone unanswered,” the source said.

According to the report, the returning women of the show, including cast members Lisa Rinna, Teddi Mellencamp, Erika Jayne, and Dorit Kemsley, allegedly caught Vanderpump in a lie.

“The women feel like Lisa doesn’t want to face them and confront the situation. She has kept her distance and now that’s creating more problems with the cast,” the source added.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 is expected to premiere on Bravo TV sometime later this year but a premiere date has not yet been set.