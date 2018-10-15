Climate Change Scientists Have A Political Agenda, Says Donald Trump

During an interview with "60 Minutes," Donald Trump said that climate change scientists have a "political agenda," but has changed his position on global warming in other ways.

Millions tuned in to see Donald Trump on 60 Minutes, and the President shared his opinion on a number of subjects.

Less than a week after a climate report that put an expiration date on the Earth, Donald Trump disagreed with the scientific consensus that humans are responsible for the current global warming trend, according to the BBC.

Trump’s interview, much like his stance on climate change, was all over the place. He talked about North Korea, Russia, China, and the recent confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, saying “we would not have won” if he had not made a speech in which he publicly mocked Christine Blasey Ford.

Ford accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault, which she detailed in public testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

On the topic of climate change, Trump said that climate change scientists “have a very big political agenda.”

As for climate change itself, Trump has flip-flopped on his previous stance that it’s a hoax. “I don’t think it’s a hoax, I think there’s probably a difference,” he said of global warming. “But I don’t know that it’s manmade.”

In that, Trump is not alone. A recent poll showed that a majority of Americans do not know that the scientific community largely agrees that climate change is manmade, as reported by the Inquisitr.

“I will say this,” Trump said during his interview. “I don’t want to give trillions and trillions of dollars. I don’t want to lose millions and millions of jobs. I don’t want to be put at a disadvantage.”

In 2016, Trump repeatedly said that climate change is a hoax while campaigning for the presidency.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

According to the IPCC report, the Earth will get hotter by 2.7 degrees F by 2030 at the rate temperatures are currently rising. That doesn’t sound like much, but it’s an extreme amount that will create worldwide change.

The recent report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change says that the Earth will reach a point of no return in 2030. Before then, drastic measures need to be taken in order to halt the rising temperature.

If this is not done, sea levels will rise. Crops will fail. Massive famine will occur. And the Earth as we know it will change forever.

“Something’s changing and it’ll change back again,” Trump said of the climate, reports NPR. This is a statement that science does not agree with. Climate change can be halted and even reversed, but it will take massive cooperation around the world.

Trump withdrew the U.S. from the 2015 Paris agreement, in which almost every other country of the world agreed to reduce their carbon emissions for the good of the Earth. Trump has also made strides to reduce regulations on greenhouse gas emissions and to roll back the Clean Power Plan, according to CNN.