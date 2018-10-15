Paul Allen Dead, Microsoft Co-founder & Owner Of Seattle Seahawks & Portland Trailblazers Passed Away At 65

Paul Allen, billionaire Microsoft co-founder and owner of the Seattle Seahawks and Portland Trailblazers, has died due to complications in his battle with cancer. He was 65 years old.

Paul Allen, the billionaire co-founder of Microsoft and owner of the Seattle Seahawks and Portland Trailblazers, has died. According to a statement from Allen’s family, published on his website, he passed away at 65 from complications related to non-Hodgkins lymphoma.

“My brother was a remarkable individual on every level. While most knew Paul Allen as a technologist and philanthropist, for us he was a much loved brother and uncle, and an exceptional friend,” read a statement from Allen’s sister, Jody.

“Paul’s family and friends were blessed to experience his wit, warmth, his generosity and deep concern. For all the demands on his schedule, there was always time for family and friends. At this time of loss and grief for us – and so many others – we are profoundly grateful for the care and concern he demonstrated every day.”

Prior to his death, Allen was among the 50 richest people alive, listed as No. 44 on Forbes‘ 2018 billionaires list.

Paul was a truly wonderful, bright and inspiring person—- and a great friend. I will miss him https://t.co/HYhtgZGo8C — Steve Ballmer (@Steven_Ballmer) October 15, 2018

As CNBC noted, news broke earlier this month that Allen had resumed his cancer treatments; he’d previously overcome non-Hodkins lymphoma nine years prior.

Allen left the company after he was diagnosed with the disease but he left a major influence on current and former heads of the company in his wake.

Current Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella claimed Allen made “indispensable” contributions to Microsoft and the tech industry as a whole, along with adding that Allen was an inspiration to him.

“As co-founder of Microsoft, in his own quiet and persistent way, he created magical products, experiences and institutions, and in doing so, he changed the world,” Nadella said in a statement.

Steven Sinofsky, former president of Microsoft’s Windows division, said Allen “did so much to shape lives with computing and his later work in science, community, and research.”

Along with his obvious involvement in sports, Allen was a generous theanthropist.

Through his company Vulcan network, Allen gave to research efforts focused on artificial intelligence and other cutting-edge technology along with investing heavily in Seattle’s cultural institutions and the city of Seattle’s revitalization.

Vulcan CEO Bill Halif said of Allen in a released statement, “All of us who had the honor of working with Paul feel inexpressible loss today.”

“He possessed a remarkable intellect and a passion to solve some of the world’s most difficult problems, with the conviction that creative thinking and new approaches could make profound and lasting impact,” Hilf said in a statement.

Further information about any funeral or memorial services for Allen will be released as it becomes available.