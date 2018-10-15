Nicole Kidman Says Being Married To Tom Cruise Prevented Her From Getting Sexually Harassed

Kidman made rare comments on her marriage to Tom Cruise.

It’s not every day that Nicole Kidman gets to open up about her relationship with ex-husband Tom Cruise.

In a recent interview with NY Magazine, the actress got candid about her past marriage to Cruise. The couple wed in 1990 when Kidman was just 22-years-old. They were married for 11 years before calling it quits and filing for divorce in 2001. To start off the interview, the Oscar winner explained to the publication why she usually chooses to steer away from questions regarding her ex-husband in interviews for a good reason.

“Being married to Tom Cruise at 22 is something I’m always reluctant to talk about, because I’m married now to the man who is my great love [Keith Urban], and it almost feels disrespectful.”

“That said, I got married very young, but it definitely wasn’t power for me — it was protection,” Kidman continued.

“I married for love, but being married to an extremely powerful man kept me from being sexually harassed. I would work, but I was still very much cocooned.”

But when she came out of her marriage to Cruise, Kidman says that she had to grow up and begin to learn for herself. The actress also said that she has had “MeToo” moments since she was little but she didn’t want to talk about them in the interview. However, she did say that some of those moments come through in her work as an actress.

“I’m open and raw. I want to have my well of experience and emotion tapped into [and] used — and I’m not just talking about sexual harassment. I’m talking about loss, death, the full array of life. But it has to be by the right people so it’s not abused again.”

Nicole also recalled the time that she won her Oscar for her role in the film The Hours but didn’t even notice “the power” then. The 51-year-old also confessed that she doesn’t know if it has to do with her self-esteem or what, but she still struggles to say “I’ve earned this.” With that being said, Kidman does reiterate the fact that her mentality is both a blessing and a curse.

“That’s probably good, because it keeps me in a state of wonder and humility and going, Wow! You want me?”

Most recently, the Inquisitr reported that Kidman and her husband, country singer Keith Urban, teamed up for a very special duet in honor of the Day of the Girl on October 11. In the sweet video, Urban plays the piano while they sing the lyrics to the country star’s 2017 single, “Female.” All indications suggest the couple is incredibly happy together.