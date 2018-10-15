Brooklyn Witches To Put Hex On Brett Kavanaugh: Group Curse Is ‘An Act Of Resistance’

"Bring your rage and and all of the axes you've got to grind."

A coven of modern-day witches is planning to meet in Brooklyn, New York, on October 20 to put a group hex on U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh as part of an occult ritual to target “all rapists.”

For the record, Kavanaugh has never been accused of rape.

“Please join us for a public hex on Brett Kavanaugh and upon all rapists and the patriarchy which emboldens, rewards and protects them,” the Eventbrite invite reads.

“We will be embracing witchcraft’s true roots as the magik of the poor, the downtrodden and disenfranchised and its history as often the only weapon, the only means of exacting justice available to those of us who have been wronged by men just like him.”

The invitation said Kavanaugh will be the focus of the group hex, “but by no means the only target, so bring your rage and all of the axes you’ve got to grind.”

Hex To Be Followed By ‘Rites Of The Scorned’

The event was organized by Catland Books, an occult bookstore in Brooklyn.

After the group curse, there will be a second ritual called “The Rites of the Scorned One,” whose purpose is to validate and offer emotional support to people who feel they’ve been wronged and/or scorned.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, a woman named Julie Swetnick came forward in September to accuse Brett Kavanaugh of having been present at several drunken high school parties in the 1980s where she claims weekly gang rapes took place.

At the time, Swetnick was in college and Kavanaugh was in high school. Julie said she attended at least 10 of these raucous parties, even though she claimed she was gang-raped at one of them, and other girls were drugged and gang-raped every weekend.

Former Attorney Megyn Kelly: Swetnick Has A History Of Lying

There are no police reports or other accounts of the alleged gang rapes, and Swetnick produced no evidence or witnesses to corroborate her claims.

Swetnick’s story started to unravel amid revelations that she had lied about her educational and work background and was sued for fraud and sexual harassment by WebTrends, a web analytics company in Portland, Oregon.

In its lawsuit, WebTrends claimed that Swetnick had engaged in sexually predatory behavior against two male co-workers, and when they complained to human resources about her misconduct, Swetnick “[made] false and retaliatory” sexual harassment allegations against two other male co-workers “in a transparent effort to divert attention from her own inappropriate behavior.”

Julie Swetnick’s ex-boyfriend, Richard Vinneccy, filed a restraining order against her in 2011, claiming she threatened him after he ended their seven-year relationship

“Right after I broke up with her, she was threatening my family, threatening my wife, and threatening to do harm to my baby at that time,” Vinneccy told Politico.

Richard Vinneccy — a registered Democrat — said Swetnick is an emotionally unstable liar, so her “gang-rape” accusations are not to be believed. “She’s not credible at all. Not at all,” he said.