Robert De Niro Offended By Trump, Republicans

Appearing on the premiere of the Alec Baldwin show, Robert De Niro said he is "offended" by Donald Trump and the Republican party.

Known most recently for playing Donald Trump on SNL, Alec Baldwin had a serious conversation about politics with actor Robert De Niro on the debut of his talk show Sunday night, and De Niro didn’t pull any punches.

“I’m so offended by [Trump] and by the Republicans in general and how they’ve behaved,” De Niro said, according to Fox News. “We see it with the Kavanaugh thing going on right now.”

De Niro is referring to the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh, a process which included testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Kavanaugh was accused of sexual assault by Christine Blasey Ford, and of sexual misconduct by two other women. Ford was the only one to testify before the Committee. Kavanaugh was confirmed to the Supreme Court in a 50-48 vote.

De Niro warned that Republicans have been “making a deal with the Devil” when it comes to Trump, reports Yahoo.

“Everything he says about other people, ‘you’re a loser. You’re a this. You’re a that,’ is everything he’s saying about himself,” De Niro said. He says the president is “projecting.”

De Niro and Baldwin were very engaged in talking to each other about Trump, even finishing each other’s sentences at one point.

Both have been public about their disdain for Donald Trump, though De Niro undoubtedly has done it with a little more flair. He cried “f— Trump” twice during the Tony Awards, and has previously referred to the President as a “madman.”

Alec Baldwin, for his part, called for an “overthrow of the government of Donald Trump,” on Sunday night during a fundraising dinner. He did clarify “not in a violent way or unlawful way,” however.

Baldwin has played Trump on SNL since October 2016, when he debuted as then-candidate Trump opposite Kate McKinnon’s Hillary Clinton. Baldwin has made frequent cameos on the show as Trump ever since and appeared as recently as Saturday night in a sketch with Chris Redd as Kanye West.

Despite his banner guest and name recognition, Alec Baldwin’s talk show bombed from a ratings standpoint, reports Daily Mail.

The show debuted on ABC with 2.49 million viewers, giving it a rating of 0.4. That’s not good at all for Sunday night network TV, particularly when Robert De Niro is in the offing. Meanwhile, Donald Trump drew more than 11 million viewers with his appearance on 60 Minutes. NBC won the night with Sunday Night Football, no surprise in the ratings game.