Pregnant Pippa Middleton Has Checked Into The Hospital With Overnight Bags, Per ‘People’

The royal baby news never ends!

It won’t be too much longer before a new royal (or royal-adjacent) baby is here, People is reporting. Pippa Middleton, who is due to give birth this month, was spotted checking into the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital with her husband, James Matthews, several large bags and a glowing smile on Monday, October 15. This is also the hospital her sister Kate Middleton, a.k.a Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, checked into to give birth to all three of her children, Prince George, 5; Princess Charlotte, 3; and Prince Louis, 5 months. The steps of the Lindo Wing are also where Princess Diana debuted Prince William (Pippa’s brother-in-law) and Prince Harry.

A heavily pregnant Pippa was able to attend the recent royal wedding for Princess Eugenie and looked as gorgeous as ever, but it seems that Pippa is ready for her first child to finally enter the world. However, Pippa’s representative had only responded “no comment” to the outlets who have tried to get in contact and find out any news.

It seems like baby fever is happening for the royal family–Prince Harry and his wife, actress Meghan Markle, have just announced that they are also expecting their first child. An official royal announcement was even made. A source revealed to People that she has just had her 12-week ultrasound. The baby is due sometime in Spring 2019.

As for Pippa, her baby is certainly due a bit sooner. She did not confirm her pregnancy until June, reported Harper’s Bazaar, although the information was leaked back in April. Pippa has managed to keep the sex of the baby secret, just as her sister Kate did for all three of her pregnancies. Unlike Kate, however, Pippa did not experience much morning sickness, while big sis reportedly experienced a lot.

Pippa Middleton and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, attending the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships in 2012 Clive Brunskill / Getty Images

Pippa has also been vocal about maintaining an exercise regime while pregnant and continued to do things such as swim and attend barre classes. She even wrote an article about the benefits of playing tennis for a fitness column on Waitrose Weekend.

“As I continue to play over the next few months, I’ve been advised to keep two feet on the ground when hitting strokes (to endure good pelvic balance) and to avoid sharp turns and quick movements, particularly as I approach the due date.”

Who knew? Now that the big day is finally here, maybe Pippa can get some rest and recover before returning to her activities.