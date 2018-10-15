Kailyn Lowry Hints Jenelle Evans Could Soon Be Fired From ‘Teen Mom 2,’ What’s She Telling Fans On Instagram?

Jenelle Evans has reportedly become a problem for MTV.

Will Kailyn Lowry and the cast of Teen Mom 2 soon be losing one of their co-stars?

Earlier today, ahead of the new episode of Teen Mom OG, the mother of three took to her Instagram page to promote a “breaking news” article about Jenelle Evans’ potential firing from the MTV reality series.

“Is she finally getting fired from Teen Mom 2?” the article asked.

As Teen Mom 2 fans may have heard in recent months, Evans has been accused of delaying filming and being an overall problem for her production team with MTV. In fact, during one of the final episodes of the eighth season earlier this year, Evans threatened to leave the show because her husband, David Eason, was unable to film.

In February of this year, Eason was fired from Teen Mom 2 by MTV after he went on a rant against the LGBT community on his now-deleted Twitter page. In his rant, he told his fans and followers that he would be encouraging his children to steer clear of lesbians and gays because, he said, they are immoral.

Ever since Eason’s firing, fans have wondered if Evans and her alleged diva behavior would be the next to go.

After Jenelle Evans’ husband was fired, the reality star reconciled with her mother and has appeared to be on good terms with Barbara Evans ever since.

Kailyn Lowry has not yet confirmed anything specific in regard to the fate of Jenelle Evans but when it comes down to it, she would likely not mind seeing her go. After all, the two women have been feuding with one another for the past several years and recently, they have been involved in a heated feud on social media.

At the end of last week, Evans took to Instagram and accused Lowry of writing about her and her family and asked her when she was going to stop.

A short time later, Lowry spoke to Radar Online.

“I’m flattered she’s so bothered by me I’m kidding. She’s gotta calm down. Out of everyone she’s only bothered by me… and I’m not even writing about her,” she explained. “Jenelle only makes a big deal about me when something else is going on underneath it all. Lol. So… that’s that. There’s clearly a deeper issue here.”

Kailyn Lowry, Jenelle Evans, and their co-stars will return to MTV later this year or early next year for the ninth season of Teen Mom 2.