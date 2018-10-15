‘Flip Or Flop’ Stars Tarek And Christina El Moussa’s Son Rushed To Hospital Via Ambulance After Scary Incident

Flip or Flop stars Tarek and Christina El Moussa had to deal with a scary medical incident over the weekend.

Earlier today, Tarek posted a photo on his Instagram explaining the scary ordeal. In the sweet photo, the reality couple’s 3-year-old son Brayden appears in a hospital bed. The tot is covered in a blanket as she looks off into the distance. He has a medical bracelet on one hand and a wire connected to his other finger. Along with the photo, Tarek explained to his Instagram followers what happened.

“So my Big Boy has Croup over the weekend while he was with grandma. It is always very scary to see your child having a hard time breathing. 911 was called and he was taken to hospital in an ambulance. I’m sharing this to remind people it’s okay to ask for help in scary situations.”

“The police and fire department are trained to help in these situations,” he continued.

“Thank you to all that protect our families, communities and also country. And..of course…Brayden still looks cute:)”

So far, Tarek’s photo post has earned him a ton of attention, with over 17,000 likes in addition to 1,400 comments. A few fans commented with a similar story of their own, while countless others sent wishes for Brayden to have a speedy recovery.

“My 2 boys had the croup last year, really scary. Feel better soon little one,” one fan recalled.

“Oh no!! I hope B feels better very soon! We are sending love and prayers to him,” another fan wrote.

“I’m glad he’s doing better. I’m also glad you appreciate our first responders, most do not…until they are needed,” one follower commented.

According to the Mayo Clinic, croup is “an infection of the upper airway, which obstructs breathing and causes a characteristic barking cough.” Some of the symptoms of croup are inflammation, hoarse voice, anxiety, and agitation. The symptoms usually last for about three to five days, while only about five percent of cases require hospitalization.

So far, Tarek’s ex-wife, Christina El Moussa, has yet to comment on Brayden’s most recent medical issue, but it does appear that the youngster is back home. Earlier today, the Flip or Flop star shared a few photos of the toddler on her Instagram story, including her son. One of the videos shows Brayden looking out the window of their backyard while leaves blow in the wind, while another photo in the story shows Brayden caught in an embrace with his puppy.

New episodes of Flip or Flop air on HGTV on Thursday evenings.