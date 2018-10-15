Kendra Wilkinson Tweets She Has Signed Her ‘Last Divorce Paper’ From Husband Hank Baskett

Kendra Wilkinson’s divorce from Hank Baskett is almost finalized, People Magazine reported.

Wilkinson took to Twitter on Monday to give an update that her “last divorce paper” had been signed on Friday.

“Signed my last divorce paper Friday. Brutal,” her tweet read.

“I gave it all I got. Truly did. I’m beyond proud of myself!! Fought to save till the last second. Oh well. Life goes on. Bye lol.”

The former Playboy model, 33, filed for divorce from Baskett, 36, on April 6 of this year after almost nine years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences, according to People. She listed their separation date as January 1. Baskett, a former football player, filed his response the same day.

Both Wilkinson and Baskett requested joint legal and physical custody of their two children, Hank IV, 8, and Alijah Mary, 4. Wilkinson also sought the restoration of her maiden name.

Monday was not the only day the reality TV star had taken to social media to discuss the break-up. Hours before the divorce filings, Wilkinson confirmed the split in an Instagram post.

“Today is the last day of my marriage to this beautiful man. I will forever love Hank and be open but for now we have chosen to go our own ways,” she captioned a photo of the two of them.

“I’m beyond sad and heartbroken because I did believe in forever, that’s why I said yes but unfortunately too much fear has gotten in the way. We are both amazing parents and our kids will be happy n never know the difference other than seeing mama smile…Thank you Hank for a beautiful 8 years of marriage and 2 beautiful kids. I feel so thankful and blessed.”

The two met in 2008 during an annual Playboy golf tournament and married on June 27, 2009. In 2014, news broke that Baskett had an affair with a transgender model while Wilkinson was eight months pregnant. The two attended therapy to try to save their marriage but ultimately filed for divorce earlier this year.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Wilkinson has since moved out of the home the couple shared and has been “playing the field.” In September, she was casually linked to marketing manager Frank Conti.

“They’ve just been getting to know each other,” a source said to People.“It’s not serious, but they have fun together.”

Wilkinson first shot to fame as one of the late Hugh Hefner’s girlfriends on the reality TV show Girls Next Door, which aired on E!. In 2009, she stared in Kendra, the first of four spin-offs of Girls Next Door. In 2012, she moved to WeTV where she stared in the reality program Kendra on Top.