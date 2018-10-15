‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Tuesday: Ashley Loses Out At Jabot

New The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday bring a day of reckoning for Ashley. Plus, Victoria chooses a side.

Billy (Jason Thompson) comes back from rehab to utter chaos at Jabot and with the Abbott family, according to She Knows Soaps. Although he was only gone for a week, Billy graduated to outpatient rehab services. Boy, what a welcome home he receives! He walks into Jabot with the broken glass everywhere and sees that chaos rains.

Jack (Peter Bergman) informs him about Ashley (Eileen Davidson) maliciously taking away his paternity, and Billy gets incredibly angry on Jack’s behalf. Billy rants and raves about how he was also set up by Ashley, but somehow Kyle (Michael Mealor) accidentally reveals that he was the one to push Billy into gambling and the two argue away while Jack tries to calm them down.

Because of all the insanity, Jack calls a board meeting but neglects to let Ashley know. It seems she’s more vulnerable than she realizes, and she won’t like the outcome of the board’s vote.

Speaking of Ashley, Abby (Melissa Ordway) confronts her mother over her dirty deeds. Sure, Ashley has all the justification and reasons for why she took such revenge on Jack, but Abby doesn’t give her mother a break. First of all, Ashley used Dina (Marla Adams) to pull off her little paternity stunt. However, then Ashley also used Abby’s film of her grandmother to pull off the pack of lies.

Today on #YR, Nikki struggles with a dilemma. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/zDKc2MeZPp pic.twitter.com/wTI8HzVEoo — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) October 15, 2018

Although Ashley explains how desperately hurt she felt after Jack used the blood Abbott clause to keep her out of the CEO position at Jabot, Abby just doesn’t believe her mother had no other choice than to rip Jack’s father away from him. Ashley’s move led to Jack’s downward spiral. He suffered incredible pain and misery that Jack’s gone through with his search for his biological father. Abby feels her family is imploding and is scared it’ll never be the same again, and she may be right to worry.

Finally, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) takes a side in the blackmailing scheme. Just the day before, Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) convinced the four women to sit tight. Now, though, Sharon (Sharon Case), complains that everybody caved to Phyllis. Sharon just wants to pay the blackmail and be done with the entire thing.

Victoria ends up taking Phyllis’s side. Victoria thinks that Sharon is upset over Phyllis and Nick (Joshua Morrow) sleeping together and it could be clouding her judgment when it comes to deciding what to do about their situation. All that’s moot, though, when Nikki goes rogue and does something incredibly surprising!

