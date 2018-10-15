‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Member Jax Taylor Wears His Fiancee Brittany Cartwright On His Shorts [Photo]

Stassi Schroeder gave him the strange item as a gift.

Jax Taylor can now take his fiancee’s face with him wherever he goes — and it’s all thanks to his former girlfriend, Stassi Schroeder.

On Saturday, October 13, the Vanderpump Rules star shared a photo of himself laying down — wearing a pair of shorts that were outfitted with Brittany Cartwright’s face all over them. In the caption of the Instagram pic, Taylor revealed that the item was a gift from Schroeder and her boyfriend, Beau Clark.

“Saturday vibes… yes that’s britts face on my shorts. Thanks Beau and Stassi for my cool gift…,” he wrote in the caption of the photo.

Although Taylor and Schroeder went through several very rocky seasons of Vanderpump Rules during their dramatic breakup years ago, they have since become friends. At the same time, Schroeder has grown quite close to Taylor’s current fiancee.

Taylor and Cartwright have been spotlighting their relationship on Vanderpump Rules since the show’s fourth season. During production on the show’s upcoming seventh season, the couple became engaged while visiting their favorite restaurant in Malibu, California — Neptune’s Net.

As fans will recall, both Taylor and Cartwright quickly confirmed their engagement with their followers on Instagram. They also shared tons of photos, and confirmed that their Bravo TV film crew was present to capture the relationship milestone that brought with it the promise of marriage.

Below is a photo of Jax Taylor in his Brittany Cartwright shorts.

While Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright haven’t publicly confirmed whether or not they will be featuring their upcoming wedding on Vanderpump Rules Season 7, they have confirmed that the event will be taking place near Cartwright’s family home in Kentucky.

As for when the couple will reportedly wed, Us Weekly claimed that the pair were planning to tie the knot next summer.

“I’ve known where I wanted to get married since I was a little kid,” Cartwright told People in July. “I’ve talked about it on the show. Even in other seasons, I wanted to get married at the Kentucky Castle so I don’t think that’s a surprise. I have a date set and all that stuff, but I think I’m going to focus on the engagement party first.”

When the couple does get married, it’s safe to say that plenty of their co-stars will be included in the nuptials.

To see more of Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and their co-stars — don’t miss the upcoming Season 7 premiere of Vanderpump Rules as it airs later this year on Bravo TV.